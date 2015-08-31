New appointment drives global growth for Calibre

To support the introduction of the world’s fastest HQUltra switching scaling technology and its rapid growth, Calibre has appointed George Koumis as Technical Business Development Manager with focus on Calibre’s OEM business and sales channels in the Americas.

Koumis is based out of Sacramento, California, USA and will focus on building OEM relationships. Koumis started his professional career in design engineering of video scan convertor boards at General Electric. He also has 20 years experience working for Barco in business development, design engineering and product management for image processing technology including at Folsom.

Koumis enthuses: “I am excited to join Calibre due to the new breakthrough HQUltra fast switching technology. I’m looking forward to securing new relationships with OEM partners and to develop the business.”

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre UK, said he was delighted to have Koumis on board: “George understands that our ambitions are international and recognizes the potential of our products for specialist markets. I’m confident that his skills, experience and enthusiasm for success in every link of the AV chain – from design to manufacturer, reseller and end user - will help the company firmly establish itself as a global leader.”

From left: George Koumis and Tim Brooksbank at Calibre UK.

