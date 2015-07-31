Sound Designers: Try NYC Ambisonics for Free!

Experience the creative benefits of software-controlled sound effects

BROOKLYN, NY – Pro Sound Effects®, the Next Level sound effects library, has released a FREE version of its newest library - NYC Ambisonics, a new sound effects library that comes with software from TSL Products that allows users to point “virtual microphones” in any direction and with a variety of polar patterns for greater control and creativity.

“Software-based sound effects is a new direction that we feel is best experienced first-hand,” says David Forshee, Pro Sound Effects Library Specialist and Producer of NYC Ambisonics. “This sampler version allows sound designers, editors, and mixers to try it and see just how creative it can be.”

NYC Ambisonics was produced and recorded at 24-bit/96kHz using a 4-capsule SoundField microphone to capture the ambiences from all angles. The Ambisonics format allows the user to manipulate virtual microphones in real time to create virtually endless perspectives within a scene. The Ambisonics recordings can be decoded to mono, stereo, 5.1, 7.1 and beyond.

Price and Availability:

The NYC Ambisonics Sampler (2 sounds, 1.8GB) is available now as a free download. The full version (53 sounds, 43GB) is available now through August 31, 2015 for the introductory price of $79 (reg. $119) for a lifetime, royalty-free license.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 175,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.

