Extreme Music Unveils Production Music Panel for Avid Media Composer

LOS ANGELES—Sony Music Publishing’s Extreme Music has formed a strategic alliance with Avid to launch production music that integrates its catalog directly into Avid Media Composer video editing software.

Extreme’s music panel allows users to search, demo and license music across one comprehensive project, the company said.

“Extreme Music has always taken an unconventional approach in bringing opportunities to creators,” said Russell Emanuel, co-founder, president and CEO of Extreme Music. “Alongside Avid, we are putting the strength of our entire catalog more easily into the hands of the editor community, propelling storytellers everywhere to sonically craft with the speed, flexibility and expertise they need to bring their visions to life.”

Extreme has collaborated with such artists as Hans Zimmer, Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, Deadmau5, Atticus Ross and Sir George Martin to elevate production music to the level of commercial projects. The new panel smooths traditional licensing hurdles, it said.

Key panel features include access to Extreme Music’s library, intuitive search and match, integrate workflow with Media Composer, edit-ready audio and global entry, it said.

“By embedding Extreme’s unparalleled catalog into our trustworthy platform, we are united in the mission to inspire the next generation of creators in the industry and beyond,” said Guillaume Aubuchon, senior director of product management at Avid. “Our users represent the cultural landscape of music and alongside Extreme’s A-List roster of talent, we are doubling down on our commitment to provide emerging and established creators with a highly curated goldmine of world-class tracks.”

Download the Extreme Music Panel.

More information is available on the Extreme Music and Avid websites.