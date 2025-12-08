Triveni Digital, Device Solutions Granted U.S. Patent For Novel ATSC 3.0 Receiver

PRINCETON, N.J.—The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent (patent number US 12,464,196 B2) to Triveni Digital and Device Solutions for ATSC 3.0 receivers .

The patent demonstrates how the ATSC 3.0 receiver can be used for emergency alerts, thereby improving timeliness and availability of potentially lifesaving information, the companies said.

The patent receiver:

Analyzes the contents of a custom-defined emergency paging dispatch channel within the ATSC 3.0 broadcast signal.

Filters data specific to the intended receiver.

Extends battery life.

The technology leverages ATSC 3.0 infrastructure to distribute dispatch data to first responders, sidestepping the problems associated with transmitting to today’s emergency pagers. The ATSC 3.0-based approach extends coverage, increases reliability and improves latency, they said.

“Together with key partners Triveni Digital (Mark Corl), PBS-NC (Chris Pandich and Fred Engel) and the First Responder Emerging Technologies Program at the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (Red Grasso), we have demonstrated that ATSC 3.0 datacasting can provide first responders with a secure and effective secondary communication channel,” said Tony Sammarco, director, product technology strategy for Device Solutions.

“Supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), live tests with firefighters proved the technology increases situational awareness. The system transmits critical emergency paging data over a secure ATSC 3.0 channel, which does not interfere with HD video broadcasts. Our paging receivers and smartphone applications then alert the appropriate responders, complementing their existing radio and cellular technologies.”

Saying the patented technology demonstrates how Triveni Digital’s 3.0 expertise combined with the “specialized knowledge” of its partners can “achieve breakthrough, mission-critical applications” with the broadcast standard, Mark Simpson, company president and CEO, called the achievement “another powerful demonstration of how ATSC 3.0 technology and our nation’s resilient broadcast infrastructure can deliver real-world improvements for emergency and first responder communications.”

Review the patent online .