Former Vizrt Execs Launch AI-Driven Media Production Company

NEW YORK—Former executives from Vizrt and Disguise announced today the launch of Emergent, an AI- and data-driven technology and services company that will offer AI-enabled content creation solutions, interactive experiences, and immersive creative services to the media and entertainment industry. The company will make its public debut at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.

(Image credit: Emergent)

“Emergent was founded on the belief that the future of media lies in intelligent content—driven by AI, informed by context, and delivered at the right moment to the right audience,” Emergent CEO Grig Mindlin said. “Our tools and services solve the complexity behind today’s production environments, giving creators, producers, and technologists the power to move faster, think smarter, and tell unforgettable stories.”

The company offers two product/service offerings:

Emergent Solutions will deliver enterprise-grade AI-enhanced solutions for media production, sports and news events, and immersive environments. Solutions is designed to reduce production costs, accelerate workflows and turn fragmented data into clear, real-time intelligence, the company said, by automating tedious tasks or enhancing audience engagement through personalized content.

Emergent Studio is a team of designers, technologists, and storytellers that provides creative and integration services to bring AI-powered content workflows and visualization to life. The multidisciplinary team helps customers design, deploy and scale creative projects and AI solutions, from strategic consulting and concept design, to installation and managed services.

The founding team includes:

Grig Mindlin, CEO, a media-tech founder with two successful exits and leadership stops at Vizrt, Acision, Polygon Labs (acquired by Disguise), and Disguise. He is known for driving innovation that scales—and teams that love the work.

David Jorba, CBO, a media tech executive with extensive experience in business development, growing revenue, and scaling global SaaS and services businesses. His leadership roles brought commercial success to Vizrt, TVU Networks, as a partner at Polygon Labs, and Disguise—driving go-to-market strategy, and international expansion.

Miguel Yabrudes, CCO, an Emmy Award–winning creative leader behind groundbreaking visualization and creative technology projects for the Olympics, World Cup, and major broadcasters. He has held executive roles at Disguise, Polygon Labs (co-founder), and Vizrt, blending storytelling and innovation to shape the future of live media.

Wilson Li, CTO, a technology architect with over 15 years of experience designing cloud-native platforms, AI pipelines, and large-scale data simulation systems. Formerly Head of Engineering and partner at Polygon Labs, he previously led advanced R&D initiatives at Vizrt, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

“The market is demanding smarter, faster, and more efficient content solutions, and Emergent is built to meet that challenge head-on,” said David Jorba, Chief Business & Strategy Officer at Emergent. “Our team understands the challenges of modern production and that's why we’re focused on empowering media organizations with the tools, strategies, and services to build the creative power they need to compete and thrive.”

At IBC, Emergent execs will be in Stand 1.D29 with one of their partners, ROE Visual.

