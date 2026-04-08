Hearst Taps Merzigo to Expand Presence on YouTube, Facebook

NEW YORK—Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a leading producer and distributor of unscripted programming, has announced a deal with Merzigo, a global content distributor, to expand HMPG's digital presence across leading social and video platforms.

Under the partnership Merzigo will collaborate with HMPG to optimize and scale a curated selection of series and channels from HMPG's programming portfolio in ways that will drive deeper audience engagement and accelerate international growth. The titles include programs from the Jack Hanna library, as well as the award-winning series “Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin”, “Hearts of Heroes”, “Innovation Nation”, and “The Inspectors”.

With more than 17 million weekly viewers, HMPG's series deliver significant reach across national and local U.S. broadcast television. Merzigo will help expand that footprint through its proprietary technology platform and by using data and insights drawn from 6,000 digital channels in over 30 languages, generating upwards of 17 billion monthly views.

"HMPG's content library is uniquely positioned for growth across social and digital video platforms. Through this partnership, we will expand our reach, engage new audiences, and scale our programming in meaningful and measurable ways," said Frank Biancuzzo, president of HMPG.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to align Merzigo with the highest-quality content creators in the industry. HMPG's proven track record in unscripted programming, combined with our global distribution infrastructure, creates a powerful engine for growth," added Yiğit Doğan Çelik, chairperson and CEO, Merzigo.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.