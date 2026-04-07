Haivision Unveils Makito ONE Live Video Contribution Platform

MONTREAL—Haivision has announced that it will be unveiling a new highly flexible and versatile single-blade video encoding and decoding solution at the 2026 NAB Show—the Makito ONE video transport platform.

Haivision said that Makito ONE does it all in a single hardware blade – combining dual‑channel video encoding and decoding, ultra‑low latency 4K/HD/HDR video, and multi‑codec flexibility for transport over any network. In addition, Makito ONE provides SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity, future‑proofing broadcast workflows. From the simplest to the most complex live productions, whether on-premise, hybrid, or remote, Makito ONE is an all-in-one solution for today’s and tomorrow’s workflows.

Grounded in the legacy of the Makito X4 video encoder’s proven technology and reliability, Haivision said that Makito ONE redefines broadcast contribution by giving broadcasters the flexibility and scalability to adapt to specific needs in the field, support evolving production capabilities, and maximize efficiency across diverse production environments.

“Makito ONE represents a major step forward for live broadcast contribution,” said Jean‑Marc Racine, chief product officer and executive vice president of broadcast, Haivision. “Broadcasters are being asked to produce more live content than ever, across more locations and with tighter budgets, and Makito ONE was purpose‑built to meet that challenge. With JPEG XS support, along with the flexibility and scalability to contribute video over any type of network for any type of workflow, we’re giving broadcast and production teams the freedom to adapt quickly without compromising performance.”

Haivision described its key capabilities as follows:

Maximum operational flexibility for broadcast contribution: Adapt to changing conditions with configurable encoding and decoding. Makito ONE can be set up as a dual-channel encoder or decoder, or a mix of both, making it possible to cover all video contribution needs with fewer devices in the field.

Broadcast-quality contribution with codec flexibility over any network: Makito ONE delivers ultra-low latency, pristine quality 4K, HD, and HDR video with JPEG XS, HEVC, and H.264 over networks including public internet, wireless, satellite, and fiber, ensuring flawless video contribution in every broadcast scenario.

Unmatched scalability and futureproofing for any broadcast workflow: From single-venue productions to the world’s largest live multi-camera events, Makito ONE's hardware blades scale easily to meet broadcasters’ needs with high-density chassis options. Available for SDI and SMPTE ST 2110, Makito ONE is designed so broadcasters can support traditional, hybrid, and remote environments, scale as needed to handle more feeds, and future-proof their production infrastructure.

Purpose built for remote production: With ultra-low latency, precise AV and multi-camera sync, genlock capabilities, and broadcast ecosystem compatibility with native SRT protocol support, Makito ONE empowers production teams to deliver perfectly synchronized, real-time content, no matter where they are, which is critical in remote and hybrid productions.

Makito ONE is available from a compact single‑blade system to higher density 1RU and 4RU modular chassis that scale up to 18 hot‑swappable blades to provide up to 36 HD/4K encoding and decoding channels.

To learn more about the Makito ONE, book a meeting with Haivision at the 2026 NAB Show.