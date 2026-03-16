2026 NAB Show Offering Free Show Floor Passes to Creators
The Show will feature an expanded Creator Lab and more sessions and workshops for creators
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LAS VEGAS—The organizers of the 2026 NAB Show are embracing the growing importance of the creator economy with plans for an expanded presence of the Creator Lab and an agenda that includes more sessions and workshops targeting creators.
In addition, the 2026 NAB Show is offering creators a free Show Floor Pass if they register now using code MP09.
The growing presence of the creator economy at the NAB Show comes at a time when creators of content for social media, digital platforms are pull in around $250 billion a year according to Goldman Sachs, with YouTube now ranking as the world’s most valuable media company, surpassing both Netflix and Disney, according to MoffettNathanson.Article continues below
At the same time, the technology for creators and traditional media continues to converge as creators look to offer higher quality content and broadcasters work to reach younger audiences on digital and social media.
That convergence brings more creators to the NAB Show every year. To build on that, the third edition of the Creator Lab has moved to the renovated Central Hall, where it offers a larger theater, hands-on workshops, brand meetups and a networking lounge highlighting the tools shaping the creator economy.
There will also be a Creator Lab Community Mixer, on Monday, April 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at C9226 Creator Lab Theater during the show.
Creators, enterprise innovators, and media decision-makers come together at the Creator Lab Community Mixer. Grab a drink, expand your network, make new connections, and explore partnerships driving the next era of storytelling.
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More information on the creator economy at the NAB Show is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.