EVS to Debut T-Motion Robotics at 2026 NAB Show

At the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, EVS will introduce T-Motion, a new media production robotics solution based on the integration of Telemetrics and XD Motion. EVS acquired both companies last summer.

EVS's NAB showcase will feature the full T-Motion lineup: Arcam six-axis camera arm, OmniGlide roving platform, Telescope robotic jib, TeleGlide track system, Televator elevating pedestal, and XFly cablecam system.

Additionally, EVS will introduce a unified orchestration layer designed to integrate T-Motion systems seamlessly into its broader live production ecosystem. The approach combines creative flexibility with operational consistency while placing safety at the core of robotic system design and deployment.

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At the show, EVS will also demonstrate its LSM-VIA live replay and highlights system, showing how a deeper integration with its Cerebrum broadcast control and monitoring system brings shortcut-based controls and integrated intercom management with push-to-talk functionality directly into the LSM-VIA operator interface. Support for the AMP protocol further sharpens responsiveness in fast-paced environments, the company said.

Creative tools such as XtraMotion leverage GenAI to produce super slow-motion, deblurred, and cinematic replays from standard feeds, while LSM-VIA Zoom enables operators to reframe wide-angle 4K feeds in real time, track action using AI-based object recognition, and quickly generate vertical formats for social and digital platforms.

For officiating and review, EVS will demonstrate how its Xeebra AI-driven field calibration, Virtual Offside Line and remote review capabilities can be further enhanced by XtraMotion's AI deblurring to ensure precise analysis of critical moments. Its mobile companion, Xeebra INSIGHT, extends these tools to coaches, medical staff, and pitchside supervisors, enabling live review, clip creation, and real-time sharing without any reliance on the control room.

A focus on stadiums and venues will highlight how unified control and scalable infrastructure within stadium and venue environments reduces reliance on multiple standalone systems, simplifies operations, and minimizes operational risk, ultimately improving content delivery for fans and sponsors alike.

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EVS will also spotlight the VIA MAP Media Asset Platform, enabling seamless end-to-end workflows across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. Supporting fast-turnaround workflows from live ingest to near-instant distribution, VIA MAP is ideally suited to large-scale sports productions, as demonstrated at major international events this year across North America, Milan, and Dakar. It leverages AI-enriched metadata, advanced logging, and seamless integration of third-party data feeds to accelerate content search and retrieval while enhancing archive monetization.

For news operations, VIA MAP unifies ingest, AI metadata enrichment, asset management, editing, playout and multi-platform distribution from a single interface. Deep integration with newsroom computer systems and NLEs, combined with AI-assisted tools, and flexible cloud deployments, facilitate efficient collaboration and content reuse across broadcast, digital, and social channels.

The MOVE product line will also be on display, offering cost-effective, all-in-a-box ingest, playback, and transcoding, ideal for entertainment, worship, and corporate production environments. MOVE I/O delivers customizable ingest and playback with extensive format support and extended EVS asset management and Avid environments integration. MOVE UP adds file-based ingest, transcoding, automated workflows, and a REST API for third-party control.

For broadcasters transitioning to IP, EVS will demonstrate how Cerebrum delivers a unified control layer across both SDI and IP environments, consolidating broadcast and router control, IP orchestration, and SDN into a single system. Pre-built UI packages, designed around common broadcast use cases and familiar operator terminology, mean teams can be productive from day one. For Neuron, new live preview capabilities allow engineers to monitor the processed video in the user interfaces of Bridge and Convert in real time.

The Strada routing system adds three new SDI-router replacement packages (160, 256, and 512 SDI I/O), enabling organizations to replace end-of-life routers today while preserving the ability to integrate into IP workflows when ready, all at a competitive price.

Also for the first time at NAB, EVS will showcase its Flexible Control Room solution, featuring Tactiq, a modular, software‑defined interface that decouples operator workflows from infrastructure, enabling role‑agnostic operations, scalable teams, and open or hybrid environments aligned with real production needs.

And lastly, the company will demonstrate how its EVS balanced computing model allows organizations to choose the optimal mix of CPU, GPU, FPGA, edge, or cloud resources for each workload. The new EVS eShop enables progressive system scaling, on-demand capability upgrades, and technology investment that adapts as production needs evolve. EVS specialists will be available at the booth to discuss how software-defined, flexible deployment and commercial models can be tailored to individual infrastructure and business needs.

EVS will be in Booth N1841 in the North Hall of the LVCC.