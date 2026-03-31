Cartoni To Introduce Control Unite For Liftto HP Elevation System At 2026 NAB Show

Cartoni will unveil its Master 30 OB, MIXO 21, standard and twin version of its Lifto HP, the encoded E-Jibo, and the new Ragno Pod during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company’s new universal control unit for the Lifto HP motorized elevation system, available in both standard and twin configurations, is designed to integrate seamlessly with leading PTZ controllers, including those from Sony, Panasonic, Canon and Skaarhoj.

The control unit enables full compatibility with the latest console and joystick solutions. It can be powered either through V-Mount batteries or directly from mains power. With PoE+ capability, it delivers power not only to the Lifto motors but also to the PTZ camera itself.

Additional features include direct connection for foot-operated control pedals; easy integration into studio local area networks, with assigned IP addresses visible on the device display; and storage of up to 100 preset positions with adjustable recall speed via the onboard display menu.

Designed specifically for sports and outside broadcast (OB) production, the Master 30 OB introduces a dedicated slide system compatible with the V-shaped wedge plates commonly used in broadcast camera setups. Key features include large V-shaped camera plate for fast camera mounting, ±90-degree tilt range, flat Mitchell base with optional 150 mm bowl adapter and Cartoni’s continuous fluid drag system.

Master 30 OG offers continuous counterbalance for perfect balance at any tilt angle as well as ergonomic brake levers, precision control knobs and digital readouts for rapid setup and accurate operation.

The new MIXO 21 fluid head combines Cartoni’s continuous counterbalance system, trusted across the Focus and Master product lines, with a newly developed seven-step fluid drag mechanism that delivers precise tactile feedback and smooth motion control.

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Supporting payloads from a balanced smartphone configuration (such as an iPhone setup) up to a 46.3-pound (21 kg), fully equipped ENG camera, the MIXO 21 offers exceptional versatility for modern production workflows. With a ±90-degree tilt range, it is available with a 100 mm bowl.

The Cartoni Ragno Pod reimagines the traditional camera riser as a robust, portable tripod elevation platform. Raising camera setups by more than 2 feet (629 mm), the system enables operators to capture unobstructed views above crowds and obstacles. Designed for live events, houses of worship, newsgathering, sports coverage and stage performances, the Ragno Pod delivers stability and rapid deployment.

Key specifications include: a maximum payload of 220.4 pounds (100 kg); separate foldable anti-slip operator platform supporting up to 330.7 pounds (150 kg); quick setup within minutes in virtually any environment; and a compact transport padded carrying bag.

The company’s encoded E-Jibo offers advanced motion tracking capabilities via integrated encoders that precisely measure boom and pan movements, delivering ultra-accurate positional data for virtual production workflows. With 4.1 million counts per turn (22-bit) angular resolution, the E-Jibo is well-suited to AR and VR applications.

The system interfaces with tracking PTZ cameras or Cartoni E-Heads, including E-Sensor, E-Master 30, and E-Lambda 25 via dedicated brackets. The E-Jibo supports payloads up to 44.1 pounds (20 kg) and transmits tracking data via the Cartoni VR Box 2.0 or Miraxyz RigFX system.

See Cartoni at 2026 NAB Show booth C6540.