FOR-A To Feature Software-Defined, AI-Driven Solutions At 2026 NAB Show

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A will focus entirely on software-defined, AI-driven solutions, marking a dramatic shift with its hardware-centric foundation during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The FOR-A booth will feature all solutions as interactive demos, accessible via touch screen at any kiosk. Visitors will be able to view demonstrations and drive operations from the kiosks. Video demonstrations will also be shown on FOR-A partner Alfalite’s LED wall for a more immersive viewing experience. FOR-A personnel will be on hand to discuss how the company’s new solutions help overcome today’s live video production challenges.

“This will be a momentous NAB for FOR-A,” said FOR-A America president and COO Satoshi Kanemura. “This year’s offerings demonstrate our commitment to developing the best future-facing tools that enable software-defined and AI-driven live production workflows across a range of budgets and applications.

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“Our 9:16 real-time auto cropping and tracking AI tool can instantly unlock revenue streams with mobile phone viewers while reducing current workload and cost. AI-powered, visual-based, mix and effects creation with automatic system diagram generation enhance creativity while dramatically improving operational efficiency.”

To support vertical display, the company will highlight the expansion of viztrick AiDi’s GoVertical!, an on-device AI solution developed by Nippon TV and delivered globally by FOR-A.

While many current solutions introduce a delay of five to 10 seconds, this AI-powered technology operates at true broadcast speed, enabling near-real-time processing. Powered by NVIDIA’s high-performance GPUs, it enables true live streaming, ensuring that audiences experience every moment as it happens and that broadcasters maintain the immediacy demanded by live production.

GoVertical! AiDi delivers 9:16 autocropping for immediate live streaming to mobile platforms. It also tracks objects—including players and the ball. It is in heavy use by NBC Sports, marking its first commercial deployment and signaling a broader expansion into AI-enhanced live-production markets worldwide.

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Seamless use of AiDi with FOR-A partner ClassX’ graphics software solutions is planned and will enable rich graphic presentation.

The software-defined FOR-A IMPULSE live production platform is another highlight of this year’s FOR-A NAB booth. Best described as a “studio in a box,” FOR-A IMPULSE consolidates all software tools necessary for broadcast incorporated on servers with high-speed GPU processing.

It features signal processing, multi-view, switching, graphics, audio mix and media player as software functions. Operators create production pipelines within the platform’s highly intuitive graph editor. Because it’s a software-based solution, it’s easy to reconfigure the pipelines depending on the application.

Configurations can be set manually or with AI guidance, which is planned for future implementation.

FOR-A will also spotlight its MixBoard, a software-based switcher that enables users to create complex compositions with unlimited layers. Powered by ClassX, MixBoard switches between cameras, presentations and multimedia sources, using professional 2D/3D transition effects. Key innovations of the MixBoard include new video input types, such as the Media Engine for seamless playout of video clips, stills and playlists as well as the Compositor for creating complex layouts and transitions with greater control during live productions.

The company will also show its HVS-Q12 video switcher. Available for immediate delivery, the video switcher is a 2 M/E 3G switcher that is software upgradable to 12G. It provides 3 M/E equivalent operation with MELite technology.

Designed for broadcast control rooms and live event production, it is a compact 4RU switcher that provides up to 60 inputs and 30 outputs in 3G mode and up to 42 inputs and 21 outputs in 12G. Up to 8 keyers are available per M/E at HD/3G. Four keyers are available for 12G transmission. The HVS-Q12 has an IP interface for both Dante and NDI support.

FOR-A will host the FOR-A Connect event, April 18 4-5 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Level 2, Room W220-W221.

See For-A at 2026 NAB Show booth C4920.