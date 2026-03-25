Mediaproxy to Show Upgrades to LogServer at 2026 NAB Show

MELBOURNE—Mediaproxy, a provider of software-based IP compliance monitoring and multiviewing solutions, will showcase the next generation of its industry-leading LogPlayer interface at 2026 NAB Show, April 19 to 22 in Las Vegas, on Booth W1423.

The updates to LogPlayer include powerful new AI-driven capabilities, direct support for web content and expanded support for key broadcast standards including ST 2110, NMOS, NDI and JPEG-XS.

“Innovation through quality engineering has been the company’s mantra for over 25 years now.” said Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy. “We take great pride in leading the way with technology advancements that others in the industry follow.”

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A major highlight of the upgrades is the introduction of AI functionality. Designed to augment user interactions, the AI-powered toolsets streamline workflows and accelerate access to critical content and metadata.

Mediaproxy’s latest version now also features native integration to record YouTube TV channels. The new capability enables operators to ingest web-based sources such as dashboards and live streaming services, including YouTube TV, as first‑class content into the LogServer and Monwall ecosystem. By recording these streams natively, LogServer removes the need for hardware converters or third‑party boxes, significantly simplifying hybrid broadcast and OTT monitoring and logging requirements, the company said.

Monwall Web, an extension to Mediaproxy's well-established server and client-based multiviewer, enables low-latency multi-screen monitoring. It offers new flexibility for engineers and operators using remote connections in conjunction with ultra-low-latency mosaics creating fully virtualized production workflows.

Mediaproxy also said it continues to strengthen its support for IP-based and open-standard workflows and will demonstrate extended NMOS functionality as well as support for ST 2110 with JPEG-XS for high-quality, low-latency IP video transport.

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