Amagi Launches Newspulse

NEW YORK—Amagi has launched Newspulse, an Agentic AI platform that automatically creates social-ready clips, vertical videos, and news bulletins by watching live news broadcasts and scanning VOD libraries.

"The newsroom's historical hesitation around AI has centered entirely on the fear of losing editorial control and brand integrity," said Srividhya Srinivasan, co-founder and CTO at Amagi. "With Newspulse, we are changing that equation. Our policy engine ensures the AI acts strictly within the newsroom's defined guardrails, autonomously handling the heavy lifting of multi-platform formatting. This liberates journalists to focus on the story, and allows broadcasters to aggressively capture younger digital audiences without inflating their baseline production budgets."

The launch comes at a time when 93% of young adults (ages 18–29) get their news via digital devices, and 76% rely directly on social media for news (Pew Research Center), making it increasingly important for traditional broadcasters to either reach those audiences on digital platforms or risk losing them entirely. Yet most newsrooms still stitch together a patchwork of point solutions to repurpose broadcast content—a workflow that inflates costs and burns out editorial teams.

Newspulse eliminates this fragmented approach with a single, unified platform that handles the full pipeline—from broadcast ingest to social publishing. It scans live feeds in real time, identifies individual story segments, and converts each one into publish-ready content for digital channels.

For example, when breaking news unfolds, Newspulse instantly captures the moment and the story. Rather than applying a static centre-crop, the AI dynamically tracks on-screen subjects, lower-thirds, and graphics to intelligently reframe the video into multiple aspect ratios (16:9, 9:16, 4:5, 1:1). In parallel, it generates platform-specific captions., and post information, and publishes the tailored clips directly to the newsroom's digital end points —all within minutes, without an editor touching the timeline. The platform offers human-in-the-loop checkpoints for greater editorial control. Beyond individual clips, Newspulse can seamlessly sequence a series of these stories to generate comprehensive news bulletins of varying lengths.

Crucially, Newspulse places editorial control, brand integrity, and compliance at its core through policy-driven Agentic AI. Newsrooms define their brand voice, stylistic rules, and content priorities—such as focusing heavily on specific regional updates or local sports teams. The AI operates entirely within these guardrails, ensuring that autonomous formatting perfectly aligns with the network's overall mission.

Amagi Newspulse is currently in limited availability testing with select newsroom partners, with general availability expected in June 2026.

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