CueScript to Focus on Mobile, Simpler Prompting Solutions at 2026 NAB Show

STRATFORD, Conn.—CueScript says it will be at the 2026 NAB Show with three new teleprompting innovations that “elevate flexibility, reliability, and control for broadcast, corporate and live production applications.”

CuePad

Cuescript’s CuePad app has been updated to add flexibility and portable teleprompting to iPads and iPhones, delivering the performance and reliability broadcasters expect from CueScript’s professional prompting systems. Powered by CueTALK connectivity, CuePad incorporates the same rendering technology used in CueScript V2 monitors, delivering flawless, jitter-free and frame-accurate scrolling for professional prompting environments.

Designed for portability and fast deployment, CuePad integrates easily into modern production workflows, perfect for on location, or live events. The app supports both iPad and iPhone, enabling flexible mobile prompting for productions on the go supporting compact setups on jibs, Steadicam rigs, and handheld cameras. Built-in horizontal mirror and vertical flip modes ensure correct script orientation for any teleprompter glass configuration.

With quick and easy setup and seamless integration with existing CueiT software, CuePad ensures a smooth transition and minimal disruption to any workflow for a simple, professional-grade prompting solution, the company said.

CueiT NextGen Software Release

The next generation CueiT software has been updated with a next-gen text editor built for precision, speed, and control. Designed specifically for production workflows, this latest version introduces a seamless and predictable editing environment featuring advanced cloaking, intuitive marker management, and fully integrated runorder tools—giving producers and talent complete confidence when working with complex scripts, Cuescript said.

A robust, fully reliable undo/redo system ensures every change is tracked and reversible enabling users to make quick last-second edits or manage large-scale script revisions, bringing a new level of confidence and flexibility to live production environments.

Above-Hood Talent Monitor Mount

CueScript’s Above-Hood Talent Monitor Mount provides a simple and secure way to add a second talent monitor directly above the prompter hood. Designed for seamless integration into an existing CueScript setup, it enhances visibility for additional on-set talent without impacting camera alignment or workflow.

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Compatible with CueScript 22- and 24-inch talent monitors, this solution is ideal for multi-presenter environments, interviews, and broadcast applications where flexibility and clarity are key, according to the company.

"At CueScript, our goal is to empower talent, engineers and production teams with tools that are intuitive, reliable, and adaptable," said Michael Accardi, president at CueScript. "These three new solutions demonstrate our commitment to modern broadcast workflows, whether it’s mobile prompting, advanced script management, or enhanced visibility for on-air talent. We are delighted to introduce them at NAB."

Cuescript will be in Booth C4720 during the 2026 NAB Show, which takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-22.