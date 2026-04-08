Fox Jumps Into Prediction Markets with Kalshi Integration

NEW YORK—The world’s largest prediction market Kalshi and Fox Corporation have announced a major deal that will see Kalshi’s data and forecasts integrated across Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather and the Fox One platform.

"Prediction markets have quickly become an essential data point and a compelling new experience across our live content portfolio," said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO, Tubi Media Group. "By integrating Kalshi's real-time data into our fast-growing streaming platform Fox One and across Fox News Media's leading networks, we're giving audiences both deeper insights and a more engaging way to follow the stories that matter most."

In announcing the deal, Fox stressed that prediction markets create data that can complement polling and expert opinion. Kalshi data has been adopted by newsrooms to provide nonpartisan data on the likelihood of current events across politics, economics, and culture. Institutions like the Federal Reserve have also adopted Kalshi data, calling it “valuable to researchers and policymakers.”

Trading on data from prediction markets has, however, proved to be controversial in cases where people have used prediction markets to bet on such issues as the possibility of a war. This has prompted reporting from The New York Times and others about the possible abuse of inside information to profit from bets on upcoming events or trends.

Kalsi noted that millions of people come to Kalshi each month, primarily to see the forecasts. Roughly 70% of people who visit Kalshi use the site to check market odds, while about 30% of people use it to trade. By providing another data point to supplement reporting, Kalshi said it is quickly becoming an additional way for people to understand and follow current events.

As part of this sponsored integration, relevant Kalshi data will be incorporated into Fox’s linear and digital content. Kalshi will also work directly with Fox data and production teams to provide real-time data access for seamless data visualization around key political, economic, weather and cultural storylines.

“More people are watching Kalshi’s forecasts than trading them, which says a lot: our data effectively complements news and polls,” said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. “As misinformation grows more common, Kalshi offers accurate, unbiased data to help people better understand what’s going on in the world.”