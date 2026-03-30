PTZOptics To Spotlight Move 4K Cameras, Horizon Browser-Based Control At 2026 NAB Show

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa.—PTZOptics will feature its Move 4K PTZ cameras and Horizon next-generation, web-based control platform for broadcast, sports and pro AV workflows as well as preview a new broadcast-focused camera platform during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

PTZOptics’ Move 4K with Horizon is now fully available, delivering a complete, intelligent video solution designed for modern production environments. The Move 4K series provides broadcast-quality 4K video, flexible connectivity and proven reliability, the company said.

Horizon introduces browser-based control that centralizes camera management, automation and system integration. It enables users to control cameras from anywhere without dedicated hardware. Together, Move 4K and Horizon unlock advanced capabilities, including intelligent tracking, automation and continuous software-driven innovation.

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All demos aim to show how PTZOptics’ ongoing Visual Reasoning initiative is enabling robotics, AI and the cloud to come together to enable cameras to understand what they see and respond in real time.

PTZOptics is working with software partners and integrators across verticals, including broadcast, sports, and pro AV to showcase visual reasoning tools with advanced real-time capabilities, spanning auto tracking, smarter search, automated indexing, and event-driven triggers.

"As the industry moves toward more adaptive and connected workflows, we see intelligent video as the next major step forward in making these systems more aware, responsive and easier to integrate into everyday operations,” said Matthew Davis, PTZOptics chief technology officer.

Demonstrations will include Move 4K with Horizon for broadcasting applications; Horizon control software demos; a complete IP workflow for live sports streaming with Move 4K, Link 4K and Dante AV integration; hands-on control of Move SE, Studio SE and SimplTrack3 with the company’s SuperJoy controller; and Live for the Lounge, streaming live interviews and educational content via the company’s YouTube channel from the show floor.

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PTZOptics will also preview a new broadcast-focused camera platform at the show. Scheduled for release later in 2026 the next-gen solution is built for professional production environments. The camera features a 1-inch sensor, 4K60 output, precision motion, AI-powered subject tracking and complete broadcast integration, including 12G-SDI, Genlock and timecode.

Powered by Horizon, the platform is designed to become increasingly intelligent, adaptable and continuously evolve – delivering new features, integrations and AI-driven capabilities over time.

See PTZOptics at 2026 NAB Show booth N1902.