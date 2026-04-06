Encompass, Techex To Feature New Cloud Master Control Service at 2026 NAB Show

LONDON—Encompass Digital Media and Techex have launched new, fully managed cloud-native master control services to meet the operational demands of live sports and entertainment broadcasting and will showcase the service during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The service integrates Encompass's managed services expertise and Altitude Media Cloud platform with Techex' tx darwin content transformation technology with user interface and control capabilities from Densitron.

“tx darwin was built to make complex live broadcast workflows configurable, repeatable and deployable at the scale required by today’s live sports broadcasters,” said David Edwards product manager at Techex.

The new service manages the full chain of live event delivery, from acquiring signals from any location, processing them with dynamic branding, standards conversion, content and ad insertion, triggering to enable monetization and encoding and distribution to multiple endpoints.

The combined Techex and Encompass software-defined, cloud-native infrastructure enables workflows to be initiated at the start of an event and ended once coverage is complete, enabling events to be delivered cost-effectively at scale.

“This partnership addresses one of the broadcast industry's most persistent operational challenges, which is the complexity and cost of delivering live events at scale,” said Keir Shepherd, chief solutions officer at Encompass.

“By integrating Encompass’ operational expertise with Techex’s workflow technology, we are making it far easier to deliver live events reliably and at scale in a managed cloud environment that simplifies live event operations and allows workflows to be deployed quickly when new opportunities arise.”

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The collaboration builds on an architectural framework developed by the two companies in 2025, showcasing how a scalable cloud architecture can be used to deliver high-profile live event and broadcast operations.

See the joint solution at the Techex 2026 NAB Show booth W2267.