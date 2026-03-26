Dejero, Eutelsat, Others to Offer `Field to Air’ Demo at NAB Show

During the 2026 NAB Show, Dejero and other exhibitors have announced that they will be offering a “Field to Air” demo bringing together a full end-to-end live production chain across multiple booths on the show floor.

The participants stressed that the “Field to Air” effort will not be a staged demo, but as real, continuous signal paths operating in real time between the partners’ stands.

The demonstration brings together Clear-Com, Eutelsat, GlobalM, Matrox Video, and Ross Video alongside Dejero in a live demo that runs across multiple booths on the NAB show floor.

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From field capture to air, every link in the production chain will operate in real time over TITAN Command–featuring three independent 5G modems, integrated antennas and Dejero Smart Blending Technology, combining cellular and Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation into a resilient and reliable network.

“This isn’t a canned demo. It is a live proof of concept showing the broadcast industry what happens when the world’s most reliable connectivity meets the world’s best production technology,” said Michael Stanton, director of sales for the Americas at Dejero. “Field to Air brings together partners that broadcasters already trust, united by one thing: Dejero critical connectivity.”

The workflow combines Dejero’s blended connectivity (cellular + LEO satellite via Eutelsat), live encoding, transport, and downstream production systems, creating a true field to air pipeline that runs live throughout the event. It’s a multi-partner ecosystem designed to show how modern broadcast workflows can be built across distributed infrastructure, rather than relying on fixed, single location systems .

As part of the demo, GlobalM plays a central role in making that architecture work, acting as the multi-point distribution layer within the signal chain.

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Using its software-defined video network, GlobalM receives the live contribution feed and distributes it in real time to multiple destinations across the NAB show floor, enabling each partner to integrate the signal into their own workflows simultaneously. This is where the orchestration layer becomes critical at managing routing, scaling, and per-destination delivery without duplicating the source feed. In practice, GlobalM is what turns a single contribution into a fully connected, multi-destination live production environment, tying together the entire ecosystem in a way that reflects how modern broadcast infrastructure is evolving.

The partners describes how it works and the primary workflow as follows:

Field Capture: Dejero EnGo 3 mobile transmitter captures live video in the field using Live Video + GateWay mode, blending cellular and OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity via Eutelsat.

Encoding: TITAN Command powers the live feed via Matrox’s REMI kit and Monarch Edge encoder, leveraging SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) at 10 Mbps per stream with a target latency of 200–300 milliseconds.

Distribution: GlobalM’s software-defined video network (SDVN) serves as the multi-point SRT distribution hub, delivering low-latency and high-resilience feeds simultaneously to multiple partner destinations across the NAB show halls.

Decoding & Production: Partner booths receive and integrate the live feeds into their own production workflows. Ross Video integrates feeds into its production switcher and core router, while Matrox, Eutelsat, and other partners decode and display and process the live signal at their respective booths.

Additional workflows include Clear-Com’s tally services running on a separate IP path, as well as an NDI HX demonstration via the Dejero WayPoint Flex platform.

The six partners are multiple booths are:

Dejero (W2761): TITAN Command and EnGo mobile transmitters provide the critical connectivity backbone for the entire demonstration.

Eutelsat (W3409 & SL300): OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity integrated via REMI Kit and Monarch Edge encoder, with daily live transmissions from the Eutelsat truck.

Ross Video (N2005): Integrates Dejero connectivity in its latest production truck built by Gerling and Associates, connecting live feeds via the Ross OSG-8971 SRT gateway to the truck’s core router and production switcher.

Matrox Video (N2451): Supplies the REMI kit for field encoding and Monarch Edge encoder/decoder for SRT transport, streaming feeds to its booth and to Ross.

Clear-Com (C5807): Provides return video, and tally services, including the launch of FreeSpeak Cell, a new cellular-based intercom ecosystem.

GlobalM (W3736): Operates the multi-point SRT distribution hub via its software-defined video network, delivering low-latency and high-resilience feeds to all partner destinations.

“Eutelsat brings a longstanding history of delivering satellite-based broadcasting solutions to customers around the world. Our innovative OneWeb LEO constellation extends video expertise to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity worldwide,” said Genaro Grajeda, key accounts manager for the Americas at Eutelsat. “Partnering with Dejero at NAB 2026 demonstrates the power of combining satellite and cellular connectivity for mission-critical broadcast production.”

“This is a strong example of how the right partners can come together to solve real production challenges,” said Jeff Moore, executive vice president and CMO, Ross Video. “Everything here is live and connected, and it shows how easily these workflows can come together.”

Throughout NAB 2026, Dejero and Eutelsat will produce live interview sessions streamed to YouTube from the Eutelsat truck, featuring partners, customers, and industry leaders. The live transmission schedule includes:

Sunday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 21: Morning sessions at 11:00 AM PT daily

Monday, April 20 – Tuesday, April 21: Afternoon sessions at 2:00 PM PT

Each session will run 15–30 minutes and feature technically knowledgeable spokespeople from each partner organization, demonstrating the technology in real time and discussing the workflows and partner ecosystem.

NAB 2026 takes place April 19–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Dejero will be exhibiting at West Hall, Booth 2761. For more information, visit dejero.com/nab-2026..