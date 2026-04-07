Sachtler To Highlight Latest Aktiv, FSB Mk II Fluid Head Additions At 2026 NAB Show

MUNICH—Sachtler will feature recently introduced additions to the aktiv and FSB Mk II fluid head range of products as well as other camera support solutions during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The aktiv16T and aktiv18T, plus the FSB 16T Mk II and FSB 18T Mk II are designed for heavy payload camera systems used by ENG and documentary professionals, delivering high payload capacity, precision, balance and speed of operation.

Sachtler will also showcase its growing support for PTZ productions. As demand increases for multi-camera, remotely operated setups in broadcast, corporate and live event environments, Sachtler will demonstrate cost-effective tripod systems as well as adaptors for its pedestal solutions, which are designed to deliver stability, flexibility and ease of integration.

The company will also highlight its range of lightweight flowtech tripod systems designed for today’s compact, high-performance cameras, including models such as the Sony PXW-Z300. These systems are engineered to provide the optimal balance of portability and stability, enabling operators to move quickly while maintaining precise control and smooth camera movement in the field.

“From high-payload fluid heads for ENG and documentary use, to PTZ support and lightweight systems for compact cameras, we’re focused on enabling creators to work efficiently in any production scenario. With some of these products introduced over the past year, NAB provides an important opportunity for many customers to experience them in person for the first time,” said Sachtler product manager Barbara Jaumann.

See Sachtler at 2026 NAB Show booth C5816.

More information is available on the company’s website .