SDVI To Feature New Rally Media Supply Chain Management Enhancements

SDVI will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform offer media operations teams the tools needed to meet the demand for high-volume content processing, expanded channel distribution and faster time-to-market during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

SDVI will showcase an expanded Rally Connect distribution network, new integrations with technology partners across AI-powered localization, content processing and storage management as well as a first look at major new innovations coming to the Rally platform.

New Rally Connect enhancements include added support for dozens of endpoints, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Tubi, Pluto, Sling and Philo, as part of Rally Connect, the module that automates packaging and content delivery to distributors.

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New capabilities include native MovieLabs multi-locale support for streamlined international deliveries and optimized transcode profiles that deliver efficiency gains. The rapid expansion of Rally Connect endpoints reflects an innovative approach to managing delivery specifications while still allowing customization to meet individual customers requirements.

SDVI will also demonstrate new Rally Application Service integrations. Each brings a specialized capability into the Rally platform, delivering a more complete and efficient media supply chain without requiring operators to work across disconnected systems. They include: ad break detection using Vionlabs with the Accurate.Video Validate Ad Detection mode; speech detection and translation with ElevenLabs AI tools; language identification and audio track layout via enhanced integration with Emotion Systems; subtitle modification with Accurate.Video Subtitle integrated into Rally Access; and workorder management via enhanced EIKON TRAK integration.

SDVI will also offer attendees a first look at new innovations planned for the Rally platform. These next-generation enhancements represent a major step forward in how media supply chains are constructed and managed, and will give operations teams new levels of control, simplicity, and intelligence.

See SDVI at 2026 NAB Show booth W1553.

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