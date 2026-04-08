SMPTE to Host First-of-Its-Kind ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow at 2026 NAB Show

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has released more details about the SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow at the 2026 NAB Show, announced last month.

On Tuesday, April 21, SMPTE will hold a a first-of-its-kind, full-day in-person bootcamp, designed to equip media professionals with the practical knowledge needed to confidently design, deploy, and operate IP-based production systems.

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Rm. N252 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Grounded in real-world broadcast, live production, and hybrid environments, the Roadshow goes beyond theory — focusing on how IP media systems actually perform in the field. As the organization responsible for developing and maintaining the SMPTE ST 2110 standards, SMPTE brings a depth of expertise and vendor-neutral perspective unmatched by any other training provider, connecting specification language directly to operational practice.

“The industry’s shift to IP-based production is well underway, and professionals need more than theory — they need practical, systems-level knowledge they can apply from day one,” said Jesse Janosky, Senior Engineering Leader and ST 2110 Instructor at JPM Technology Consulting. “This Roadshow bridges that gap — grounding standards in the real-world decisions engineers face every day.”

Full-Day Program Schedule

Opening with a welcome and introduction to the SMPTE ST 2110 Working Group from Merrick “Rick” Ackermans — Director of RF and Transmissions Engineering at CBS/Paramount, Chair of the SMPTE ST 2110 Drafting Group, and a SMPTE Fellow — the bootcamp moves through six structured modules that progress from foundational concepts to hands-on system design. Jesse Janosky provides a run-of-day overview before the technical sessions begin.

Module 1 — ST 2110 Foundations & Standards Overview (Chris Lapp, Cisco): An introduction to the ST 2110 standards suite and the foundational principles of IP-based media transport.

Module 2 — Precision Time Protocol (ST 2059) for Live Production (Willem Vermost, EBU): A deep dive into how PTP enables deterministic synchronization across live production facilities, followed by a supplementary session on warning signs and failure modes when PTP begins to drift, led by Steve Kolta of Meinberg.

Module 3 — Audio Over IP in ST 2110 Environments (Andreas Hildebrand, Lawo): Coverage of AES67 and ST 2110 audio transport standards, including packetization, flow configuration, MADI over IP, and practical deployment considerations.

Module 4 — Network Fabric Design for Media (Gerard Phillips, Arista Networks; Chris Lapp, Cisco): Multicast routing, bandwidth planning, and redundancy strategies for networks carrying real-time, uncompressed media, followed by a session on identifying bottlenecks led by Cassidy Lee Phillips.

Module 5 — Deployment and Operational Failure Points (Nestor Amaya, EVS): Identification of the design decisions and configuration errors most commonly encountered in the field, and a practical framework for avoiding them.

Module 6 — Team Practicum: Sample RFP and System Design (Jesse Janosky & Cassidy Lee Phillips): A collaborative exercise built around a realistic RFP scenario covering client needs assessment, workflow mapping, functional diagramming, product research, and deployment partner qualification. The day concludes with team RFP presentations.

What attendees gain extends well beyond the six modules. A shared technical vocabulary, greater confidence in infrastructure decision-making, and a clearer picture of where adjacent technologies — including IPMX, NDI, Dante, and JPEG-XS — fit within the broader standards landscape are among the key takeaways. The program is suited for broadcast and media engineers, systems integrators, live and remote production teams, media IT and cloud professionals, early-career professionals, and students.

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Registration is available a la carte and includes a NAB Show Floor Pass. Non-members pay $550; SMPTE members, NAB members, students, and government attendees are eligible for the $450 rate. Discounts are also available for SMPTE Education alumni.

Register for the show here. Click here for more information about the SMPTE ST 2110 IP Media Roadshow /