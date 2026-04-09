Lawo to Launch Edge One Converged Video & Audio Stagebox at 2026 NAB Show

Lawo announced this week the debut of Edge One, a new device that provides combined, expandable connectivity and functionality for both video and audio in a compact footprint. Edge One will be demo-ed in the company’s booth (C2108) during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

Edge One features SMPTE ST2110 native support with a bandwidth of up to 25Gbps. It is equipped with both RJ45 ports incl. PoE++ and SFP ports. For applications that don’t require a network connection, the company says Edge One matches and surpasses previous Lawo solutions that are still popular for audio de-embedding, shuffling and embedding.

One side of the device is equipped with 8x bi-directional HD-BNC connectors for SDI signals, that can function either as inputs or outputs, and 4x HDMI outputs, two of which can alternatively be used as inputs. Furthermore, SFP ports for MADI I/O, GPI I/Os, an audio interface via USB-C and Sync, Reference and Wordclock connectors are also available.

On the other side of the device, three audio interface modules cover a variety of I/O applications: Mic/Line inputs only; Mic/Line inputs and Line outputs; as well as a module specifically for commentary applications. The audio interface modules can be easily swapped by the user for agile utilization scenarios.

Since not all connectors and software functionality may be needed in every use case, Edge One supports Lawo FLEX. Lawo’s software-licensable functionality allows users to activate what they need and leave out what they don’t. For out-of-the-box deployment, Edge One is available in three intuitive packages: Audio, Video and Audio + Video.

The following functions can be licensed if they are not included in the selected package: video signal instances (in or out), video frame syncs, JPEG XS en-/decoding, the Edge One Commentary App, audio MADI I/O with built-in SRC, and the mc²-grade audio DSP for low-latency local mixing.

While Edge One can be rack-mounted (1U) or installed in a convenient location using an optional mounting bracket, it is also compact enough to be carried from one assignment to the next, while being protected with rubber bumpers.

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“Despite its impressive specifications, Edge One is first and foremost about convenience and agility for broadcast and AV professionals,” says Lucas Zwicker, Senior Director, Workflow and Integration, CTO Office at Lawo. “A single stagebox can be used to connect microphones, speakers, cameras, monitors, projectors and more.”

Christian Struck, Lawo’s Senior Product Manager, Audio Infrastructure, adds: “Most productions require a limited number of audio and video connections, and some applications can be handled more efficiently by placing compact stageboxes close to the sources and destinations in a distributed fashion. This is where Edge One shines.”