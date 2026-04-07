Manifold Partners with NEP Group for FPGA-accelerated Software-defined Production at Scale

FRANKFURT, Germany—At the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas, Manifold Technologies will discuss its participation in NEP Platform , the new software orchestration system launched by NEP Group.

Manifold CLOUD—the company’s software-defined media processing platform—will be available as a deployable application within NEP Platform, enabling broadcasters and rights holders to instantiate manifold’s FPGA-accelerated multiviewer, UDX conversion, and graphics services on demand, across NEP’s global fleet of mobile units, flypacks, and facilities.

NEP Platform represents a fundamental shift in how live production infrastructure is deployed and managed. Rather than building fixed, dedicated systems per function, the platform provides an orchestration layer that deploys and runs trusted third-party broadcast software on shared commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) compute in modern IP environments. Approved application versions and configurations are validated for deployment, lifecycle actions—bring-up, scaling, tear-down - are automated, and telemetry provides real-time health, performance, and usage visibility.

For manifold, this integration is a natural alignment: manifold CLOUD was built on the principle that processing should be decoupled from proprietary hardware, running on COTS FPGA accelerator cards from multiple vendors. The platform delivers broadcast-grade services—multiviewers, UDX conversion and graphics insertion—with deterministic performance and subframe latency, combining the elasticity of cloud-native orchestration with the reliability that Tier One live production demands.

Within NEP Platform, manifold CLOUD joins a lineup of industry-leading media production specialists, and together their applications will be deployed and scaled dynamically, enabling production teams to configure the right setup for each event at the click of a button and adjust resources on demand.

The integration will be demonstrated at the NAB Show 2026 in NEP’s meeting space, N253, located in the North Hall Meeting Rooms, Level 2, as well as at manifold’s booth, which it shares with technology partner arkona (Booth C.1808). Visitors will interact with the NEP Platform user interface, select manifold from the application catalogue, and watch as the software is deployed onto shared COTS compute.

Once deployed, manifold appears as a virtual device within NEP’s TFC orchestration layer, where operators complete configuration and run a live workflow—demonstrating how software-defined processing can be instantiated in minutes, not days, and terminated just as quickly when the production ends.

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manifold says the demonstration underscores a broader industry shift, and for manifold, NEP represents more than a distribution channel. Instead, they are a proving ground for software-defined, FPGA-accelerated production, highlighting how ‘software-first’ approaches grant immense amounts of operational flexibility, speed, power and adaptability, whilst maintaining the reliability and simplicity of traditional, fixed, single function, studio-rooted hardware approaches.

“Collaboration with our partners, including arkona and manifold, has been instrumental in turning the vision of NEP Platform into a practical reality,” said Dan Murphy, VP of NEP Platform. “Manifold’s FPGA-accelerated infrastructure harnesses the flexibility of COTS and software-defined processing capabilities with the power of hardware acceleration. This architecture combines deterministic performance with the scalability and agility modern productions demand. It is exactly this kind of partnership that enables us to deliver next-generation broadcast workflows for our customers worldwide.”

Aleksei Shevchenko, CEO and co-founder of manifold technologies, added: “NEP has always understood that the future of live production isn’t hardware or software alone - it’s how effectively both integrate. With NEP Platform, they’ve built the orchestration layer that makes that integration repeatable, scalable, and secure - and allows various service providers to come together and collaborate in order to offer a product which benefits the industry as a whole. We’re proud to be part of that vision and to have our technology available to NEP’s customers around the world”.