2026 NAB Show Exhibitor Insights: Big Blue Marble

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2026 NAB Show?

Rene van Koll: At NAB Show, a defining theme will be the continued convergence of broadcast and streaming as part of a unified delivery ecosystem. The industry is now focused on delivering consistent, predictable performance across both linear and IP environments because audiences no longer distinguish between them.

Streaming infrastructures are becoming more adaptive, combining cloud-native architectures with the reliability associated with broadcast-level engineering. Expect to see more emphasis on multi-CDN strategies, hybrid deployments, AI-driven orchestration, and autonomous resilience—systems that anticipate failure and scale under live-event pressure and audience demand. At the same time, insight-driven monetization is advancing as OTT platforms apply increasingly granular viewer data to refine commercial strategies and improve revenue outcomes.

TV Tech: What will be Big Blue Marble’s most important product news?

RVK: Our most important product focus is the continued evolution of InsysGo as a resilient, large-scale broadcast-grade streaming platform designed for demanding live environments. InsysGo offers predictable performance under real-world event conditions, whether that’s high concurrency sports or multi-region distribution.

We are also strengthening our broader content protection portfolio across DRM, forensic watermarking, concurrent access protection, and token authentication. Watermarking in particular is playing an increasingly important role in revenue security and content traceability, especially as content owners demand stronger safeguards against redistribution and credential abuse.

Alongside this, our Cloud Video Kit continues to evolve as a modular toolkit supporting processing, packaging, delivery, and playback. These solutions are supported by Big Blue Marble’s Professional Services team, ensuring these systems are deployed and operated effectively in complex live environments.

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TV Tech: How is your product different from what’s available on the market?

RVK: What differentiates our approach is the combination of broadcast-grade DNA with cloud-native delivery and direct experience of how consumers actually engage with content, which ensures reliability and quality are built in from the outset. Processing and content protection capabilities are integrated within a unified framework, enabling consistent performance and minimizing failure points across the delivery chain.

Equally important is our operational expertise and long-term partnership model. Through Professional Services, we work alongside customers to define failover strategies and implement monitoring that reflects high-demand live environments. That combination and overall operational discipline are what enables consistent performance at scale.

TV Tech: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

RVK: NAB Show remains an essential meeting ground for meaningful conversations with customers and partners about current deployments and future strategy. It’s where the latest innovations and industry trends are visible in real time, providing a clear sense of where the market is heading. The show also provides a valuable perspective on how the industry’s business models and delivery strategies are evolving in response to changing audience behavior, and how technology is shaping what comes next.