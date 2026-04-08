Scripps Sports Gets Broadcast Rights tor Nashville Predators NHL Games

NASHVILLE and CINCINNATI—The Nashville Predators and Scripps Sports have signed a multi-year media rights agreement that will bring free, over-the-air broadcasts of the Predators’ National Hockey League games to fans across Middle Tennessee and beyond beginning with the 2026–27 NHL season.

The deal is part of a larger push by Scripps to expand its sports programming. The Predators join four other teams in Scripps Sports’ portfolio of NHL full-season media rights agreements: the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Utah Mammoth.

This new agreement allows The E.W. Scripps Company to produce and distribute all local preseason, regular season and first-round playoff Predators games that are not allocated exclusively to national broadcasts. Scripps Sports will also broadcast live 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows for every locally broadcast Predators game.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Scripps Sports in delivering broadcasts of Preds games for free to our fans,” said Sean Henry, chief executive officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “Our partnership has been a natural fit as we are aligned on key community initiatives, and we greatly appreciate the way Scripps has embraced the Preds and our fans.”

Scripps, which owns WTVF NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, plans to use its second full-power local station in the Middle Tennessee area, WNPX-TV for the games and content.

WNPX will be the broadcast home of the Predators. It will be branded “The Spot – Nashville 28” beginning this summer, featuring news and entertainment programming in addition to all locally produced Predators games when the NHL season starts in October.

In addition to the over-the-air access being provided to Predators fans in Middle Tennessee on The Spot – Nashville 28, Scripps will look to partner with other broadcasters through the Preds’ five-state viewing territory of Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia for distribution of the full-season of Predators games in each local market.

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The Predators and Scripps Sports also reported that they will be introducing a new, direct-to-consumer experience where fans can livestream games throughout the local broadcast territory.

The Predators and Scripps said they will provide more details in the future about their streaming plans and additional broadcast partners.

“The Predators and NewsChannel 5 have worked together for years to bring connection in our community, whether it’s through literacy drives, disaster relief or fun, family-friendly animated hockey games. Our partnership has always been about doing what’s best for our home and our neighbors,” said Lyn Plantinga, Scripps senior vice president of local media and WTVF general manager. “Now, we’re taking that connection even further, giving fans more access to the games they love while doubling down on our shared commitment to serve Middle Tennessee, both on and off the ice.”