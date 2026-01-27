Mark Roberts Motion Control Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation in Camera Robotics and Automation

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company, has announced that it will celebrate six decades of innovation at the cutting edge of camera robotics and automation throughout the year in 2026.

Founded in 1966 by engineer and inventor Mark Roberts, the company’s technology has been trusted on more than 300 feature films, collectively generating billions of dollars at the global box office. With a global footprint of over 500 motion control rigs operating in 75 countries, MRMC continues to support filmmakers, broadcasters and content creators working at the highest levels of production.

“As we celebrate six decades of innovation, our focus remains firmly on the future,” said Dan Brooks, Head of Marketing at MRMC. “From pioneering motion control for film and television to advancing camera robotics and automation for broadcast, MRMC continues to build on its engineering heritage to support the next generation of creative production worldwide. We look forward to pushing technical and creative boundaries across film, broadcast, and live production for many years to come.”

MRMC: 60 Years In Motion - YouTube Watch On

From its earliest work developing computerized rostrum systems for animation and title work, MRMC has consistently applied precision engineering to creative challenges. In its early years, the company pursued the design and manufacture of electronic control systems to supersede the electromechanical systems then in use on animation stands and optical printers, including systems to control the motion of the table and camera. That philosophy drove the company’s transition from bespoke builds to standardized motion control platforms in the early 1990s, helping to make repeatable, programmable camera movement accessible at scale.

The launch of the Milo motion control crane in 1994 set a new benchmark for MRMC and the wider film industry for precision and repeatability, earning the company an Academy Scientific and Engineering Award in 1999.

This followed earlier milestones, including the development of computer-controlled systems during the 1970s, and the debut of MRMC’s Flair control software in the early 1990s. First deployed in the field in 1992 and subsequently paired with the Cyclops studio rig in 1993, Flair enabled standardized, software-driven camera movement and data capture, allowing motion paths to be programmed, saved and precisely repeated. Together, Flair and Cyclops represented a major step forward in repeatable motion control, providing the exact position of the camera for every frame taken.

Building on this foundation, MRMC continued to innovate across motion control and camera robotics, including the Bolt High Speed range and most recently the Cinebot range, enabling high end cinematography for film, commercial, and visual effects-driven productions worldwide.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More recently, MRMC has expanded its expertise into broadcast robotics, studio automation and immersive capture delivering installations for leading broadcasters and live productions. These include ESPN’s Catalyst Stage virtual production studio in Bristol, Connecticut, Al Jazeera’s next-generation news studio, and robotic camera systems supporting major global sporting events.

Since becoming part of the Nikon Group in 2016, the company has accelerated international growth and innovation across film and broadcast workflows, earning the UK’s Queen’s and King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade on two occasions.

More information can be found here.