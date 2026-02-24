Fox Sports to Use Driver’s Eye Helmet Cameras for Indycar TV coverage

RONCO SCRIVIA, Italy—Racing Force Group has announced a multi-year agreement to supply its Driver’s Eye technology to Fox Sports, the TV rights holder of the NTT Indycar Series. Following the success of its introduction at selected rounds in 2025, starting from the 2026 season the system will be integrated into the broadcast coverage of every event during the season.

Driver’s Eye, developed and patented by Zeronoise, the electronics division of Racing Force Group, is the world’s smallest micro-camera designed for live broadcasting, the company claims. In 2023, Racing Force Group inked deals with Fox Sports and NASCAR to use Driver's Eye for the NASCAR Cup Series events aired by Fox Sports, as well as a similar agreement to deploy the technology in F1 cars.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Fox Sports to integrate Driver’s Eye into the television coverage of the NTT Indycar Series," said Alex Haristos, Chief Operating Officer of Racing Force Group. Following the excitement generated during selected events in the 2025 season, including the Indianapolis 500, it’s fantastic to extend the Driver's Eye presence to every round, with the goal of making the viewing experience even more engaging and immersive for fans thanks to our leading-edge technology.”

In Indycar, Racing Force Group said it was first deployed at the 2025 Grand Prix of Long Beach: fitted into the helmet of Kyle Kirkwood, it delivered a live, first-person view from the cockpit of the race winner. Driver’s Eye was also featured during the Indianapolis 500, further showcasing its capabilities.

The FIA-homologated system is installed inside the race helmets to offer TV viewers a fully immersive experience from the driver’s exact point of view during the race. The micro-camera measures just 9x9 millimeters and weighs only 1,43 grams.

The 2026 NTT Indycar Series season will kick off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg this coming Sunday, March 1, and will feature a total of 18 races, including the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 24.