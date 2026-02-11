Schulze-Brakel Introduces Wireless Clip-On Branding For Mics

BRAKEL, Germany—Schulze-Brakel has unveiled SchulzClip, its dedicated branding solution for wireless clip-on microphones.

Designed for modern wireless microphone systems, SchulzClip allows broadcasters, production companies and brands to place their logo directly on camera without compromising sound quality or usability. The product clips securely onto shirts and collars and provides a clean, professional on-camera appearance while reducing wind and pop noise.

Manufactured using SchulzFoam technology, SchulzClip ensures clear, natural audio and features a non-reflective flocked surface suitable for professional broadcast environments. High-resolution, full-color logo printing enables strong, customized brand visibility.

“SchulzClip combines professional audio performance with visible brand presence in a way that has not been available before,” says Jens-Uwe Rumsfeld, CEO of Schulze-Brakel.

SchulzClip is compatible with wireless microphone systems from Shure, Sennheiser, DJI, RØDE, Saramonic and Deity. The product is ISO 9001 certified and made in Germany.

More information is available on the company’s website .