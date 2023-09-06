Clear-Com Unveils Significant Upgrades to Arcadia Central Station

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced major new features for Arcadia Central Station with the addition of I.V. Direct, an IP interfacing feature that connects Arcadia and the LQ Series of IP Interfaces, Eclipse HX Digital Matrix System (via E-IPA card), and other Arcadia systems over LAN, WAN, or Internet.

The update will also provide a substantial increase in capacity for FreeSpeak beltpacks, transceivers, and HelixNet endpoints, making Arcadia the most powerful 1RU intercom device on the market with support for 285 input/output connections on a single system, the company reported.

These new features will be available for Arcadia starting in Q4 2023.

“More than ever our users require distributed workflows and this integration with LQ and Eclipse opens a world of possibilities, allowing Arcadia users to scale their existing systems appropriately and collaborate on large, multifaceted productions – even from opposites sides of the world,” explained Simon Browne, vice president of product management. “This update showcases the potential of this platform and positions Arcadia as the most powerful and flexible intercom system available in such a compact form factor.”

The I.V. Direct connections will allow intercom audio, logic controls, and call signals to be passed between separately managed Clear-Com systems and assigned to channels, groups, and keys in the individual systems. Notably, this can be done with easy setup for various levels of network quality of service and internet-friendly security features, Clear-Com said.

Interfacing with LQ will allow Arcadia users to expand their analog connections using 2-wire, 4-wire and GPIO ports and support Clear-Com’s Agent-IC and Station-IC virtual clients, two-way radios, and SIP telephony, without the need for multiple audio and control cables allowing for full integration of all team members who need to communicate.

In addition to local Dante-based connection capabilities, I.V. Direct connections will allow Arcadia’s network interfacing to extend globally, making it ideal for large, multi-site live events, remote broadcasting, or even multi-country productions where professionals are concurrently operating multiple systems and requiring audio communication over large distances. Arcadia will support up to 16 I.V. Direct connections.

The capabilities of the Arcadia platform have been steadily expanding since its launch, and this latest update delivers a notable increase in capacity, with support for up to 32 IP transceivers, 64 wireless FreeSpeak beltpacks, and 128 HelixNet endpoints. By offering users the ability to connect a staggering 192 digital beltpacks in a 1RU package, Arcadia is breaking the boundaries of what users can expect from modern-day intercom systems, the company reported.