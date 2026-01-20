SWIT Ships New Powercell Camera Battery Series

NANJING, China—SWIT has launched the Powercell camera battery series for photographers and videographers who require professional-grade battery reliability from their Sony, Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm camera systems.

The Powercell series offers slot-in compatibility, affordable pricing and charging features that make it easy to always have a charged battery ready.

The new batteries, compatible with the industry’s most prestigious camera brands, mark a significant transition for SWIT, bringing the rigorous engineering standards usually reserved for high-end broadcast environments and scientific space exploration programs to the broader prosumer and professional mirrorless camera market, the company said.

Designed as a direct slot-in replacement, Powercell batteries are 100% compatible with the original camera manufacturer’s specifications for power supply and charging. They allow users to swap batteries in seconds while maintaining the exact shape, form and communication protocols of the original batteries.

The battery series matches the performance of original batteries while extending functionality for today’s shooting needs. The batteries use premium cells from Panasonic. This, together with SWIT’s experience serving the needs of professionals, ensures a steady power output even during high-intensity burst shooting or high-bitrate 4K and 8K video recording.

Integrated USB-C smart charging means users can charge their batteries directly via USB-C for efficient, safe charging from dedicated chargers, power banks, in-vehicle charge adapters or laptops. There’s no need for bulky proprietary chargers.

Real-time power monitoring on the battery body, via instantly visible built-in LED charge indicators, gives users an intuitive sense of the battery’s remaining power, ensuring crews will avoid unexpected downtime during long production sessions.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Safety remains a cornerstone of the Powercell design. Each unit features a reinforced, flame-retardant housing designed to withstand the rigors of field use.

The Powercell battery series has a suggested retail price ranging from $35 to $49, depending upon camera. They are now available worldwide through authorized partners and e-commerce platforms, available on Amazon and open for pre-order on B&H Photo.