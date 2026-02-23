Telos Alliance Offers AERO Software Update To Correct Nielsen Watermark Issue

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance today announced a software update for its Linear Acoustic AERO series television audio processors supporting the most current Nielsen watermark encoding library.

Version 3.32.47 addresses a known issue for the NAES VI (NW/N6) encoder, which will reset its timestamp on Jan. 1, 2027, causing it to report incorrect information to Nielsen.

This update applies to sold and currently supported Linear Acoustic AERO products with the Nielsen watermarking option, including AERO.100, AERO.200, AERO.1000, AERO.2000, AERO.2400 and AERO.8000. Legacy AERO processors with Nielsen encoding, including AERO.air and AERO.asi, cannot be updated to this version.

“Linear Acoustic has enjoyed a close partnership with Nielsen for nearly twenty years, and many of our customers opt to perform their Nielsen watermark encoding for audience measurement as an integral part of their television loudness processing and upmixing within our AERO products,” said Larry Schindel, Linear Acoustic product manager.

“We have been working closely with Nielsen to ensure our mutual customers have access to their latest encoding library in plenty of time to update their AERO units before the end of the year and will be providing a separate update for our Linear Acoustic LA-5300 processor this summer.”

The V3.32.47 update is available at a cost of $599 per unit. AERO.200, AERO.2400 and AERO.8000 units still under factory warranty or covered by a Telos Alliance Extended Warranty or TelosCare PLUS service agreement can be updated at no charge.

The company is also offering a trade-in credit offer. For a limited time, customers can receive a $1,000 credit toward the purchase of a new AERO.200, AERO.2400 or AERO.8000 when they trade their existing Linear Acoustic AERO.100, AERO.1000, AERO.2000, AERO.air, AEROMAX DTV, AEROMAX 5.1, AERO.one or AERO.asi.

