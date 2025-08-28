Fubo to Launch 'Fubo Sports' Skinny Bundle for $56 Per Month

NEW YORK—FuboTV today announced that it will launch Fubo Sports, a “skinny” bundle that focuses on sports with a subscription price of $56 monthly.

Fubo Sports will launch Sept. 2 with 20+ sports and broadcast networks featuring national and local pro and college team coverage. Fubo will initially launch Fubo Sports in select markets with further market availability expected.

At launch, Fubo Sports will include local broadcast stations owned-and-operated by ABC, CBS and FOX plus additional affiliates in select markets as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox News, FS1, FS2, Fubo Sports Network (a free ad-supported network showing lower-profile sports), NFL Network, SEC Network and Tennis Channel as well as Scripps Sports, which includes ION and coverage of several local NHL, WNBA and the Big Sky NCAA college football division. Some network 4K content will also be made available. Access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer Unlimited plan, which includes ESPN+, is bundled with a Fubo Sports subscription. Customers in select markets will also receive local broadcast sports channels. Additional networks may be launched.

Fubo Sports will be priced at $45.99 for the first month ($10 promo discount) and $55.99 per month going forward. In addition to live channels, Fubo Sports will include VOD, Unlimited DVR and Family Share.

“At Fubo, we have always believed a streaming service must provide consumers with multiple, flexible and more affordable content options - and that consumers should be able to subscribe to the content they choose,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “The launch of Fubo Sports will add another content tier to our broad portfolio, super-serving passionate sports fans. With our signature pay TV streaming service alongside standalone sports offerings, Pay-Per-View live events and now Fubo Sports, we will continue to offer consumers multiple competitively-priced content options within the Fubo ecosystem, free of friction.”

Fubo’s current plan options include Pro, Elite with Sports Plus and Latino alongside the forthcoming Fubo Sports service. More information is available at https://www.fubo.tv/welcome .