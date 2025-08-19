Parks: Social Video Now Accounts for 20% of TV Viewing

Park's new “Streaming Video Tracker” also reveals that YouTube is dominating the social video space.

DALLAS—YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and similar platforms play a central role in consumers’ overall experience with television, according to new research from Parks Associates.

The research group’s newly released “Streaming Video Tracker,” found social video now accounts for nearly five hours of weekly TV video, or 20% of all video consumed on TV—more than the time spent watching pay TV or broadcast video. The tracker examines the impact of creator-driven media on the video ecosystem and the importance of social video for streaming services

Other findings:

A generational shift is underway. Among consumers ages 18–34, social video nearly matches SVOD viewing on TVs and exceeds SVOD on mobile devices, with 40% watching more than 15 hours per week.

Among consumers ages 18–34, social video nearly matches SVOD viewing on TVs and exceeds SVOD on mobile devices, with 40% watching more than 15 hours per week. YouTube dominates . YouTube is the top social video site and the most popular streaming pay-TV service, with about 9.3 million U.S. subscribers to YouTube TV. Its Shorts platform is emerging as a cross-device driver of creator engagement.

YouTube is the top social video site and the most popular streaming pay-TV service, with about 9.3 million U.S. subscribers to YouTube TV. Its Shorts platform is emerging as a cross-device driver of creator engagement. Streaming crossovers are occurring. High-profile deals, such as MrBeast's $100 million partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Tubi's 2025 launch of "Tubi for Creators," reflect the growing integration of creator-led content into mainstream streaming catalogs.

"As the streaming market matures, consolidation and aggregation are reshaping the competitive landscape," said Elizabeth Parks, president and CMO of Parks Associates. "Platforms are bundling creator-led, studio and niche content into unified experiences to keep viewers engaged across formats."

Parks Associates will also host "Consolidation & Aggregation: Transformation of Streaming Services & Technologies," a Future of Video conference virtual session Aug. 21, noon-1:30 p.m. CDT. The session will explore the strategic mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and technologies defining this trend, along with their implications for market players, Parks Associates said.

More information about the newly released report is available on the company’s website .

More information about the Future of Video session is available on the company’s website .