Allen Media Group To Deploy Anoki ContextIQ

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) will deploy Anoki ContextIQ across AMG’s streaming portfolio, spanning live news, weather, sports and premium entertainment.

The move introduces scene-level intelligence across live and on-demand programming, enabling scalable, brand-suitable advertising in high-attention environments. The partnership establishes a modern framework for activating live and premium programming on CTV, supporting responsible scale for advertisers while strengthening the viability of trusted and community-driven content.

As streaming has become the primary destination for live news and premium programming, legacy brand safety approaches have not evolved at the same pace. Broad exclusions and static keyword filters can block entire categories of high-quality inventory, leaving trusted news and community environments under-monetized, while also limiting advertiser access to high-attention audiences, Anoki said.

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By applying AI-powered, scene- and segment-level analysis across live and on-demand programming, AMG and Anoki are replacing static exclusions with structured suitability signals designed for dynamic news environments.

For live news, Anoki evaluates topic sensitivity and context in real time, tracking story continuity and transitions to ensure decisions stay aligned with what is actually on the air. Advertisers can extend reach in premium news, weather and community programming with greater clarity while protecting brand equity.

The deployment includes AMG’s Local Now news streams across key Designated Market Areas, including Los Angeles and Orlando, Fla.

“Local news and weather coverage are essential services for viewers across the country,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Our partnership with Anoki enables brands to invest in our content with confidence, strengthening the economic foundation that sustains trusted journalism, diverse media ownership and the communities we serve.”More information is available on the AMG and Anoki websites.