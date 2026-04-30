Netflix Goes Vertical With ‘Clips’ Feed, Revamped Mobile Experience

After updating its TV user interface last year, Netflix is now making a big push to improve its mobile user experience with streamlined navigation and visual, vertical content discovery.

As part of that effort, Netflix is embracing vertical video with the launch of “Clips,” a vetical feed that offers a personalized highlight reel to help users discover content. On Clips, users can watch short clips from series, films and specials tailored to a user’s tastes.

The launch highlights the growing importance of vertical video for streaming platforms.

“Mobile is an important part of how Netflix members stay connected to the entertainment they love,” Netflix Chief Product and Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone said. “With our enhanced navigation and Clips, our new vertical video feed, we’re building on past learnings to deliver an experience designed for the way members want to enjoy Netflix on their phones: for the moments in between, to discover a new title, or a quick laugh. Our vision is to make our mobile experience as entertaining as what you watch, delivering increasingly personalized, immersive experiences for any mood or moment. This is just the beginning.”

These updates were launched on April 30 in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa, and will roll out worldwide in the months to come.