Big Blue Marble Partners With HISPlayer For Immersive XR

VIENNA and MADRID—Big Blue Marble has announced a strategic partnership with HISPlayer, a video player for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Meta Spatial SDK. Together, they will deliver DRM-protected, end-to-end video streaming solutions for interactive and immersive XR (Extended Reality) use cases on mobile, PC, laptop, and VR/AR headsets.

The joint offering combines Big Blue Marble’s Cloud Video Kit , a modular tool for managing and processing live and on-demand video, and Cloud DRM , its multi-DRM content protection service, with HISPlayer’s advanced XR playback technology. As a result, broadcasters, content owners, telecom operators, and sports platforms can now bring their existing premium video content into XR environments with full DRM protection across all supported devices worldwide, the companies said.

Together, these technologies unlock next-generation XR experiences, including:

Secure playback of protected content with Widevine DRM Level 1 on the Meta Quest

Ultra-high-resolution 8K video

Seamless multi-camera or multi-angle playback

Interactive ad formats native to 3D environments

Enhanced video with dynamic lighting and VFX

Rich spatial audio for full immersion.

Most XR experiences today rely on placeholder or demo footage because rights-protected content cannot be used safely. With DRM-secured video now available in XR environments through the partnership between Big Blue Marble and HISPlayer, broadcasters and sports platforms can begin experimenting with immersive formats using the premium content their audiences value, according to the companies.

“Immersive technologies are finally moving from hype to real use cases, but these experiences cannot be deployed at scale unless premium content is protected at the same level as established streaming services,” said Dawid Gorniak, Product Owner for Cloud Video Kit and Cloud DRM at Big Blue Marble. “Our partnership with HISPlayer gives organizations the confidence to bring their highest-value assets into the XR space without compromising on security or user experience, and without the costly process of changing the headend.”

HISPlayer's CEO, Carlos Lucas, said: “HISPlayer's goal is to lead the market in high-quality XR/VR video streaming across all devices, and that requires the ability to deliver premium video content with the strongest level of DRM protection. This strategic partnership enables us to offer customers a turnkey, end-to-end solution that brings together DRM content protection, the most advanced VR/XR video player available, and the broadcasting delivery expertise of Big Blue Marble."