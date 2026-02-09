Tegna’s KPNX Renews Deal to Broadcast Diamondbacks’ Games

PHOENIX—The Arizona Diamondbacks and 12 News KPNX, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Phoenix, have renewed a local broadcast distribution agreement that will bring 10 Diamondbacks games over-the-air to fans during the 2026 season. In addition, 12 News will air the season opener as part of the Major League Baseball on NBC national broadcast agreement, bringing the total number of over-the-air games on 12 News to 11 this season.

The deal continues what the club and Tegna called a highly successful deal for games last year that delivered strong viewership and overwhelmingly positive fan feedback requesting more Diamondbacks baseball.

“Our first year partnering with 12 News exceeded every expectation, not only in viewership, but in how deeply it allowed us to connect with fans,” said Derrick Hall, D-backs president, CEO and general partner. “Together, we brought D-backs baseball to more households while also taking fans inside our organization like never before, introducing them to our players and people, showcasing our connection to the community and highlighting the many fan experiences that make Chase Field and D-backs baseball so special. We are excited to build on that success and continue expanding access to the game we love.”

12 News reaches approximately 1.59 million television households across the market, ensuring broad exposure to games and expanding access for fans. In addition to Phoenix, over-the-air broadcasts extend to surrounding regions including Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and parts of Nevada. Combined market reach totals 3,778,503 TV households per comScore (Phoenix, Tucson, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Albuquerque-Santa Fe, Yuma-El Centro).

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks after such a successful first season together,” said Kate Morris, president and general manager of 12 News. “The fan response made it clear that viewers want more over-the-air baseball. Bringing 11 games to audiences this season, including the national season opener, allows us to expand access while continuing to showcase the team’s deep connection to our community. This partnership is about more than games, it’s about hometown pride, shared storytelling, and serving fans across Arizona.”

The full lineup of over-the-air games includes March 26 vs. Dodgers (Season Opener - MLB on NBC), March 30 vs. Tigers (Home Opener), April 17 vs. Blue Jays, May 22 vs. Rockies, June 5 vs. Nationals, July 4 vs. Brewers, July 17 vs. Cardinals, August 7 vs. Dodgers, August 21 vs. Reds, September 11 vs. Rangers and September 18 vs. Yankees. Dates and matchups are subject to change.

In addition to live game broadcasts, 12 News will again produce “D-backs on Deck,” a one-hour gameday show airing prior to each broadcast. Hosted by sports anchors and reporters Cameron Cox, Lina Washington, and Jake Garcia, the program delivers analysis, behind-the-scenes access, and interviews with players and team personnel.

Season coverage begins with special Opening Day programming on March 26.