Entry Period Now Open for NAB Leadership Foundation 2026 Service to America Awards

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) is now accepting entries for the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards. These prestigious awards honor the critical role local television and radio stations play in serving communities across the country.

All stations and broadcast groups are encouraged to submit their most impactful community service campaigns that took place in 2025. The entry window will close on March 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This year, the Foundation is introducing an Original Content Podcast category to recognize local stations that are leveraging their digital expertise to deliver accessible, creative and trusted content to their communities and beyond via podcast app or station website.

Additionally, the First Informers Award will recognize one radio and one television station as exemplary sources of immediate information during emergencies, crises or natural disasters.

“No other media platform matches the power of local television and radio to reach people in real time where they live and work,” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “Audiences trust their local stations because broadcasters are deeply rooted in their communities — championing local causes, investigating consumer issues, and delivering timely, trusted reporting. We are proud to honor their extraordinary public service.”

Winners will be notified in early April 2026, and awards will be presented at the Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., on June 9, 2026. The event will gather the broadcasting community with members of Congress and other policymakers to salute the exemplary work of local stations.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards is presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television and honors the exceptional community service provided by local radio and television stations. Additional information about the awards, including eligibility and rules, is available at servicetoamericaawards.org.