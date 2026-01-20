NAB Show: LABF to Sponsor 2026 BEA Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase

WASHINGTON—For the second consecutive year, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has agreed to serve as the official presenting sponsor of the 2026 Broadcast Education Association (BEA) Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase, held in conjunction with the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Scheduled for Monday, April 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the LABF Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase will connect top students, industry professionals, and recruiters in a dynamic environment designed to foster talent discovery, mentorship, and meaningful career connections. The event highlights the next generation of broadcasters and media leaders while providing valuable access to opportunities across the evolving media landscape.

The NAB Show runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

“The LABF is absolutely thrilled to partner with the Broadcast Education Association for the second consecutive year on the Career Fair in Las Vegas,” said Mary Collins, Executive Director of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. “This continued collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering the next generation of broadcasting and media professionals while preserving and celebrating the rich history of our industry to inspire future leaders.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation for the 2026 LABF Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase,” said Heather Birks, Executive Director of the Broadcast Education Association. “LABF’s continued dedication to preserving broadcasting’s legacy while championing its future aligns perfectly with BEA’s mission to support the academic and professional development of students entering the broadcast and media industries.”

The LABF Career Fair will bring together students, graduate candidates, young professionals, and recruiters from across the country. Student participants include award recipients from BEA’s Festival of Media Arts, scholarship winners, RAB Student Scholars, members of BEA Collegiate Media Chapters, and honorees of the Alpha Epsilon Rho (AERho) honors society. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with leading companies, organizations, and professionals shaping the future of media.

For more information about the LABF Career Fair, including registration details, visit https://www.beaweb.org/conv/career-fair-graduate-school-showcase/ .