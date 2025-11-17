LABF Celebrates 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Award Recipients
Steven Portnoy receives 3rd Annual LABF Excellence in Preservation Award during industry gala
NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) recognized an incredible lineup of trailblazing industry leaders for lifetime achievements during the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony. The annual event took place Nov. 14th at Gotham Hall in New York City.
Returning this year as the official event emcee was 2018 Giant Honoree and 60 Minutes and CBS News Correspondent, Bill Whitaker.
The ceremony is presented by the LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. The awards presentation celebrates the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have blazed trails in the radio and television broadcasting industry.
The 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees include:
- David Muir
Anchor and Managing Editor
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Co-Anchor of ABC’s 2020
- Lynn Beall
Visionary Strategist and Innovator, Retired Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of Media Operations
Tegna Inc.
- Rick Dees
Legendary Radio Icon, Entertainer and Entrepreneur
- John Feore Jr.
Esteemed Communications Attorney and Trusted Advisor
- Dick Fergunson
Distinguished Radio Executive and Retired EVP, Cox Radio Group
- NBC
Celebrating 100 years in Broadcasting – award accepted by Chief White House Correspondent and co-anchor of “Weekend Today,” Peter Alexander
- Gary Sandy
Acclaimed Stage, Screen and Television Icon
Beloved for his role as “Andy Travis” on WKRP in Cincinnati
- Lesley Visser
Trailblazing Hall of Fame Sportscaster
First Woman Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
2025 LABF Excellence in Preservation Award
In addition to the Giants honorees, Steven Portnoy, ABC News Radio White House Correspondent and Immediate Past President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, was recognized with the 3rd Annual LABF Excellence in Preservation Award.
This award honors individuals who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to safeguarding the history and heritage of broadcasting. Portnoy’s leadership and dedication to documenting the work of White House correspondents, as well as his efforts to ensure the preservation of journalistic integrity and historical records, exemplify the very spirit of the award.
“The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards are a true celebration of the visionaries and innovators whose work continues to shape the future of our industry,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael and longtime D.C.- based communications attorney Jack Goodman, Co-Chairs of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. “This year’s honorees embody excellence, creativity, and perseverance. Their achievements stand as an enduring reminder of the power of broadcasting to inform, entertain, and inspire generations.”
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
The event was made possible through the Diamond level sponsorship commitments of ABC News and Tegna.