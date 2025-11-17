LABF Celebrates 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Award Recipients

NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) recognized an incredible lineup of trailblazing industry leaders for lifetime achievements during the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony. The annual event took place Nov. 14th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Returning this year as the official event emcee was 2018 Giant Honoree and 60 Minutes and CBS News Correspondent, Bill Whitaker.

The ceremony is presented by the LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future. The awards presentation celebrates the remarkable creators, innovators, leaders, performers, and journalists who have blazed trails in the radio and television broadcasting industry.

The 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees include:

David Muir

Anchor and Managing Editor

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Co-Anchor of ABC’s 2020

Visionary Strategist and Innovator, Retired Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of Media Operations

Tegna Inc.

Legendary Radio Icon, Entertainer and Entrepreneur

Esteemed Communications Attorney and Trusted Advisor

Distinguished Radio Executive and Retired EVP, Cox Radio Group

Celebrating 100 years in Broadcasting – award accepted by Chief White House Correspondent and co-anchor of “Weekend Today,” Peter Alexander

Acclaimed Stage, Screen and Television Icon

Beloved for his role as “Andy Travis” on WKRP in Cincinnati

Trailblazing Hall of Fame Sportscaster

First Woman Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

2025 LABF Excellence in Preservation Award

In addition to the Giants honorees, Steven Portnoy, ABC News Radio White House Correspondent and Immediate Past President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, was recognized with the 3rd Annual LABF Excellence in Preservation Award.

L to R: LABF Co-Chairs Jack Goodman and Heidi Raphael with 2025 LABF Excellence in Preservation Award Winner Steven Portnoy (center) (Image credit: Wendy Moger-Bross)

This award honors individuals who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to safeguarding the history and heritage of broadcasting. Portnoy’s leadership and dedication to documenting the work of White House correspondents, as well as his efforts to ensure the preservation of journalistic integrity and historical records, exemplify the very spirit of the award.

“The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards are a true celebration of the visionaries and innovators whose work continues to shape the future of our industry,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael and longtime D.C.- based communications attorney Jack Goodman, Co-Chairs of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. “This year’s honorees embody excellence, creativity, and perseverance. Their achievements stand as an enduring reminder of the power of broadcasting to inform, entertain, and inspire generations.”

The event was made possible through the Diamond level sponsorship commitments of ABC News and Tegna.