Sinclair Accepting Applications for 2026 Scholarship Program

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced that the company’s annual student scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2026 academic year.

Currently, in its fourteenth year, the program has awarded over $430,000 in tuition assistance since its inception in 2013.

The Sinclair Scholarship was created to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students complete their education and pursue careers in journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

“Sinclair’s annual scholarship program reflects our commitment to investing in the next generation of media professionals and supporting students as they build the skills and experience needed for long-term success,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO.

Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from anywhere in the US may apply at www.sbgi.net/scholarship. The deadline for submission is April 30, 2026.

Additional details on the scholarship and the 2025 winners can be found on the Sinclair website .