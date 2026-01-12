Spectrum to Give $300,000 in College Scholarships

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s operating brand Spectrum has applications for its sixth class of Spectrum Scholars, the Company’s annual scholarship and career-development program for students with financial need.

The Spectrum Scholars program pairs a $20,000 scholarship with a two-year professional development program and paid internship with Spectrum. With this commitment, Spectrum has invested more than $2 million in the program since 2020. Eligible students can learn more and apply for the 2026 class now through Friday, April 3.

The 15 students selected for the Scholars program will participate in a two-year professional development program that includes a dedicated Spectrum mentor, career-readiness education and training, and access to a variety of leadership and networking events. They also can complete a paid Spectrum internship at one of its corporate offices in Stamford, Austin, Charlotte, Denver or St. Louis.

“Spectrum offers many ways to grow a career, and Spectrum Scholars helps students with financial need tap into those opportunities early, combining tuition support with meaningful professional development,” said Paul Marchand, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “The program is designed to help participants enter the workforce more prepared, more confident and better equipped to succeed in their careers."

Since 2020, Spectrum has welcomed over 90 Spectrum Scholars, pursuing degrees in fields like computer science, marketing and finance at colleges and universities across the country. Yaseen Rasheed, a 2025 Spectrum Scholar and junior at the University of Texas at Austin studying electrical and computer engineering, will start as a Software Engineering Intern on Spectrum’s Network Engineering team in Austin this summer.

“Spectrum Scholars gives me mentorship and practical advice I don’t get in class, like regular check-ins with a mentor and tips on networking and planning my career,” said Rasheed. “I’m eager to intern this summer and get hands-on experience that will help me build my future career in software engineering.”

The company noted that after graduation many Scholars apply for full-time opportunities to continue growing with Spectrum.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eligible students can learn more and apply here for the 2026 class up until Friday, April 3.