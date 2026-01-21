Spectrum to Award $1 Million in 2026 Digital Education Grants

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s Spectrum operating brand has announced it will award $1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants in 2026, bringing the program’s total investment to more than $12 million since 2017.

As part of the initiative Spectrum Digital Education partners with local nonprofits to help community members build their digital skills and access the tools and devices they need to succeed in their education, careers and everyday lives. Nonprofits can apply between February 2 and February 27 here.

"Spectrum Digital Education is focused on removing real barriers by helping people build the digital skills required to apply for jobs, pursue education and manage essential online services,” said Rahman Khan, group vice president, community impact at the operator. “Through our nonprofit partnerships, we help turn connectivity into capability by creating pathways to opportunity and independence.”

Across Spectrum’s service area, Spectrum Digital Education supports nonprofits that help their community members – from seniors and veterans to students, working adults and families in need – access the digital education skills and tools they need to stay connected. Grants support initiatives like digital literacy programs, workforce readiness training, and efforts that provide donated or affordable laptops and other devices. Funding also helps power community tech spaces, like computer labs and learning hubs, where people can get hands-on support using online tools and services safely and effectively.

Since launching in 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has: Awarded 382 grants to 202 unique organizations; supported programs benefiting over 200,000 community members across 41 states; helped nonprofits issue more than 20,000 laptops and devices and sponsor nearly 50,000 digital education classes

Highlights from the 2025 Spectrum Digital Education grant cycle include:

Adult Learning Center in Spartanburg, SC: Provides workforce training including GED prep, pre-employment testing and computer skills classes. Grant funding supports digital literacy programs that help adult learners build foundational skills tied to employment.

The Science Zone in Casper, WY: Delivers hands-on STEAM education to youth across central Wyoming. Spectrum’s grant expands access to coding, robotics tools and interactive learning experiences.

Project Hawaii in Hilo, HI: Supports homeless and at-risk youth in Hawaii. Grant funding powers a teen mentoring program that provides computers, technical training and a resource lounge focused on academic success and career readiness.

Seniors in Service in Tampa Bay, FL: Connects volunteers aged 55 and older to serve seniors, veterans and children in the community. Spectrum’s grant supports digital education for older adults, including training on accessing essential online services.

Loaves, Fishes & Computers in Salinas, CA: Provides low-cost devices and digital literacy to families. Grant funding supports computer refurbishment and skills training that puts functional technology into more homes.

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities within Spectrum’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available on the Spectrum Digital Education grants page.