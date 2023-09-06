iWedia, Realtek Team Up on ATSC 3.0 Set-Tops

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—iWedia, a provider of software components and solutions for TV devices for major service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, and Realtek, a developer of network and multimedia IC products, are collaborating on a combined platform for STB OEMs developing ATSC 3.0-enabled set-top boxes.

The partnership centers around Realtek’s RTD1319D 4K UHD SoC, with iWedia integrating several complementary components including ATSC 3.0 software, a browser for running interactive applications and a media player for VOD content, as well as a live TV app with full UX. This is the second ATSC 3.0 collaboration for iWedia and Realtek, following last year’s announcement of the joint development of a reference platform to speed ATSC 3.0 deployment.

“This new collaboration further strengthens iWedia’s excellent relationship with Realtek, as well as representing another important step towards the adoption of ATSC 3.0 worldwide,” said Hans-Jürgen Desor, CEO, iWedia. “Realtek’s leading IC technology with 4K capabilities and iWedia’s proven ATSC 3.0 software solutions integrate superbly to provide a simple, cost-effective path to the benefits of the ATSC 3.0 set-top boxes.”

Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek's Vice President and Spokesman, said, “Our ongoing relationship with iWedia brings together two leading technology companies with proven 4K UHD and ATSC 3.0 capabilities, enabling us to provide STB manufacturers with a robust ATSC 3.0-ready solution for their customers.”

A spokesperson for iWedia says the combined offering—which will be targeted for the U.S. and S. Korean markets—is pre-certified for the U.S.-based NextGen TV logo.