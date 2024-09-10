Zixi Appoints Marc Aldrich CEO

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi, a provider of IP-based high value live video transport and observability software, today announced the appointment of Marc Aldrich as Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1. Aldrich succeeds CEO Gordon Brooks, who has led Zixi for more than seven years and will remain actively involved in the business as Executive Chairman. Zixi is backed by Boston-based software private equity firm Clearhaven Partners.

Prior to Zixi, Aldrich was CEO of ThinkAnalytics, and previously served as General Manager of the Media & Entertainment Industry Business Unit within Amazon Web Services where he built and led the development of AWS’ M&E Industry business for five years. Prior to AWS, Aldrich led the Americas sales region for Cisco’s Global Service Provider Segment. In this role, he was responsible for Cisco’s service provider strategy and business relationships for Cable, Telco, and Media customers as well as related channel partnerships and go-to-market segments. In addition to his direct role, Aldrich held global responsibility for Cisco’s Service Provider video architecture, strategy, and global go-to-market. Aldrich has built a strong reputation in the industry for customer-centricity and business transformation.

“Zixi has already built a reputation for innovation and reliability supporting high value media workflows across our industry,” said Gordon Brooks. I worked closely with Marc for 5 years while he was at AWS and experienced his integrity and broad industry knowledge firsthand. “Marc’s experience is exactly what we sought to propel the business into next-level growth. I look forward to my close collaboration with Marc and continued partnership with the Clearhaven Partners team.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Marc to Zixi as CEO,” remarked Michelle Noon, Founder and Managing Partner of Clearhaven Partners. “His experience scaling media technology businesses is a perfect fit for Zixi at its current growth inflection point. I’m equally excited to continue to work with Gordon Brooks in his capacity as Executive Chairman. Over nearly the past decade, Gordon has been instrumental in Zixi’s innovation and growth across broadcast, enterprise, OTT and other market segments and the Company will continue to benefit from his insights and perspective.”

“It’s an honor to join Zixi as CEO,” said Marc Aldrich. “I’ve known and admired Zixi for many years, notably in my prior role at AWS. Zixi’s differentiated software has widespread applicability for reliable, cost-efficient software supporting media transport workflows and orchestration of high value content. There’s enormous, continued potential for Zixi in its next phase as we expand market presence and drive adoption to support our customers’ business objectives. I look forward to working with Clearhaven Partners and Gordon as we embark on this next chapter.”