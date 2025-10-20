Heartland Video Systems, Zixi Partner on IP Networking for Broadcasters

PLYMOUTH, Wisc.—Heartland Video Systems and Zixi have partnered to enable broadcast-quality live video delivery over any IP network.

The partnership gives HVS customers access to its engineering staff for deployment of resilient IP connectivity solutions in any IT environment, the company said.

HVS has relationships with major station groups, including recent successful deployments with Nexstar Media Group and The CW, positioning the partnership to drive widespread adoption of resilient IP connectivity solutions across the U.S. broadcast market, it said.

“Heartland Video Systems brings invaluable market knowledge and established relationships that will accelerate the adoption of our IP delivery solutions across the U.S. broadcast market,” Zixi CEO Marc Aldrich said. “Their expertise in broadcast facility integration, combined with our software-defined approach to video delivery, creates compelling value for customers seeking reliable, cost-effective IP contribution solutions.”

Zixi provides software solutions for broadcast and live video workflows. The solutions deliver high quality, reliability, interoperability and security at the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). Content owners, broadcasters, service providers, sports organizations and OTT providers use Zixi solutions, it said.

DTV broadcast facilities have existing fiber/IP network connectivity. HVS and Zixi enable video content contribution or signal distribution to OTT providers by combining hardware appliances with Zixi software to run in any IT environment. Solutions from HVS and Zixi will enable customers to deploy cost-effective IP contribution, signal distribution or point-to-point STL/TSL connectivity using a variety of dedicated appliances, third-party commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers or hosted in the cloud.

HVS will provide the first line of customer service for these IP delivery solutions. As part of this partnership, HVS will offer integration and implementation support for these IP delivery solutions, it said.

“As broadcasters look ahead toward more cost-effective IP-based workflows, ensuring reliability and security is paramount,” said HVS president Dan Whealy. “Our partnership with Zixi enables us to deliver resilient, software-defined contribution solutions that maintain broadcast-grade performance and flexibility across a wide range of IP environments.”

See HVS in booth 465 at NAB Show New York, Oct. 22-23, at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

More information is available on the company’s website.