Study Highlights Importance of ‘Digitally Savvy’ Hispanic Audiences

As networks, digital platforms and advertisers work to finalize deals during this year’s upfronts, a new study from Altman Solon highlights the importance of “digitally savvy” Hispanic audiences.

The study builds on a plethora of research highlighting the fact that Hispanics are early adopters of technology and, as a group, tend to overindex the overall population in terms of tech adoption.

In the newly released Altman Solon findings from its 2024 Consumer Video Survey focusing on U.S. Hispanic audiences, the researchers stressed that the U.S. Hispanic market is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing segments in the country. With purchasing power in the trillions, this group also stands out as early adopters of emerging tech.

More specifically, Hispanic respondents in the study exhibited a distinctly tech-savvy profile, with most self-identifying as early adopters of new tech.

In an important finding for brands and advertisers, the survey also found that Hispanic respondents showed a particular preference for shoppable TV, outpacing non-Hispanic respondents. Hispanic audiences also have a higher inclination towards pause screen ads than non-Hispanic groups.

They also show a significant interest in emerging video experiences and are 1.5 times more likely to be interested in augmented reality (AR) and watch parties than the general population.

“As broadcasters, streamers, and advertisers gear up for the new fall season, Altman Solon’s Study finds that U.S. Hispanic audiences have a wide-ranging interest in programming that cuts across all genres,” said Altman Solon associate partner Daniel Weinbaum. “Hispanic households often watch programs together and are early adopters of new video technologies among all age groups. Overall, the Hispanic viewer is savvy, engaged, and willing to spend on video content, making them a critical audience for the industry to reach.”

Beyond shoppable ads, Hispanic respondents were only slightly less amenable than the non-Hispanic group to skippable ads (43% vs. 50%), survey ads (43% vs. 45%), and pre-roll ads (41% vs. 40%), the researchers reported.

Other major findings of the survey of more than 500 U.S. Hispanic viewers include:

Hispanic households are generally more likely to have access to live Pay TV than non-Hispanic households, especially with respondents under 45 years old.

Hispanics have higher viewing rates than the general population for all genres surveyed, including over-indexing on Animated, Sci-fi & Fantasy; intergenerational co-viewing is likely a factor.

Hispanic respondents were more likely to self-identify as early or near-early adopters of emerging video consumption technology.

Hispanics are adopting emerging video advertising experiences, particularly Shoppable TV and other specific ad formats, at higher rates than the general population.

Hispanic respondents are avid AVOD and SVOD users compared to non-Hispanics; AVOD consumption is largely driven by Hispanics within the 45-plus age segment.

