Spectrum Reach Has Deployed More Than 15,000 AI-Powered Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK—Charter's Spectrum Reach has announced that its clients have used Waymark’s AI-driven ad creation platform to create more than 15,000 ads since Spectrum Reach announced a deal with Waymark in early 2023.

"Our partnership with Waymark gives small businesses the opportunity to get in on TV advertising without the complexity that used to come with it,” said Michael Guth, senior vice president of marketing at Spectrum Reach. “Creating a polished commercial is quick, affordable and accessible – helping local businesses better stand out in their communities.”

One example of those campaigns involved Fun Spot America, a group of amusement parks based in Orlando, Florida. When it wanted to spotlight a season pass promotion, it quickly realized that a great deal alone wouldn't be enough to attract new roller coaster enthusiasts. To create something more visible and engaging, it teamed up with Spectrum Reach to create a unique and eye-catching ad through Spectrum’s partnership with Waymark, Spectrum reported.

Using video from Spectrum Reach's in-house creative agency, Kernel, and Waymark's newly developed premium offering, Waymark Cinematic, which Spectrum is currently testing in its markets, Fun Spot America created a high-quality, scalable video ad that leverages generative AI to accelerate production while delivering narrative storytelling, impressive visuals, dynamically mixed audio and even an AI-generated Florida alligator.

“As an early adopter of Waymark Cinematic, and a long-time Spectrum Reach client, I was very intrigued to learn how quickly they would be able to produce a high-quality broadcast video,” said John Arie Jr., CEO at Fun Spot America. “The final product, which used a blend of Waymark’s AI and creative footage from Kernel created by Spectrum Reach, exceeded our expectations; the quality felt like something that you’d see in a movie. Plus, we got to use cutting-edge technology to bring a Florida favorite, the alligator, to life, allowing us to further stand out from the competition.”

Fun Spot America Advertisement - YouTube Watch On

In another case study, Spectrum reported that Argus Technical Services, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based staffing agency specializing in the placement of administrative, skilled trades, manufacturing and engineering professionals, said that the high TV-quality look it could achieve with a Spectrum Reach-Waymark commercial was a difference maker.

"Advertising plays a pivotal role in attracting talent and reinforcing our industry credibility,” said Sean Sayrs, president at Argus Technical Services. “It's crucial that our ads not only reflect our professionalism but also foster a strong connection with our local community. Working with Spectrum Reach and Waymark allowed us to create those ads, in budget, ultimately connecting us with more candidates.”

“Spectrum Reach’s strong community ties and data, paired with our technology, are making TV ads a reality for small businesses,” added Alex Persky-Stern, CEO at Waymark. “Together, we’re giving local businesses the tools to tell their stories, reach the right audiences and drive growth in ways that used to be reserved for larger brands.”