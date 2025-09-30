Fairground Entertainment, Rogue Matter to Develop AI-Powered Streaming Series

LOS ANGELES—Fairground Entertainment, an AI studio and streaming distribution network, and Rogue Matter, a global streaming provider, have announced a global, multi-deal partnership that will translate Rogue Matter’s graphic novels and comic book properties to fully AI-based programming for streaming TV.

The first programming slate in this collaboration includes episodic TV shows based on Rogue Matter’s “Ketcher: Origins,” “Don’t Tell My Wife I’m a Cult Leader” and “The Time Trader,” with options to pursue additional IP.

The first series is scheduled to launch by the 2025 holiday season.

Fairground was founded and is led by streaming television industry veteran Colin Petrie-Norris, who previously built, scaled, and sold Xumo TV to Comcast, later expanding it through a joint venture with Charter Communications.

“Fairground and Rogue Matter are cut from similar DNA—both innovators who are focused on elevating next generation creators for unique and breakthrough storytelling,” said Colin Petrie-Norris, founder and CEO of Fairground Entertainment. "Together, we will expand an audience of devoted fans to include mainstream consumers, and leverage AI to further bolster these dynamic properties with cutting-edge technology and global streaming distribution.”

The companies say their deal is “unique in that it brings together IP from some of the strongest storytellers in the world with the latest AI video creation technology and opens up new audiences and enjoyment for these magical tales. Just like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” or “Men in Black” started life as comic books, this allows entirely new franchises to emerge through the medium of AI.”

“As digital change-makers focused on vibrant and original storytelling that’s centered on breakthrough comic books and graphic novel properties, our collaboration with Fairground is ideal,” said Trent Olsen, editor in chief at Rogue Matter. “We are constantly pushing boundaries in entertainment, and bringing fan favorites like Ketcher and others to new and broader audiences, supercharged by the power of AI, is in perfect alignment with our disruptive mission.”