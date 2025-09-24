Telemundo Studios Expands Production Of Alternative Mobile-First Content

MIAMI—In a notable example of how broadcasters are rethinking the way they develop and produce content, Telemundo Studios announced an expansion of its alternative content production and has unveiled plans for innovative mobile-first formats that offer vertical, short-form content targeting a new generation of Spanish-language audiences.

Telemundo’s new mobile-first slate launches with “María, Mother of God”, which the network is calling the first-ever biblical vertical series, co-produced with VIP 2000 TV.

The full franchise will be unveiled at Content Americas 2026, where buyers will be given an exclusive first look at the slate.

“With this new mobile-first portfolio, we’re building on Telemundo’s legacy of Spanish-language drama while adapting to the evolving ways audiences prefer to watch content today,” said Javier Pons, chief content officer & head of Telemundo Studios. “The slate launches with new originals like `María, Mother of God’ as part of a four-title lineup, reaffirming our role as the home of Spanish-language scripted content, regardless of screen or format.”

More specifically, Telemundo said the new portfolio of mobile-first content will feature a wide range of content designed to appeal to diverse audiences, from reimagined versions of Telemundo hits like `Armas de Mujer' and `Diario de un Gigoló' to original productions developed specifically for this new format. This approach ensures audiences can rediscover iconic stories while also engaging with fresh, compelling content that reflects contemporary viewing preferences, Telemundo said.

“María, Mother of God”, a coproduction between Telemundo and VIP 2000 TV, is a 25-episode vertical series reimagine one of the Bible’s most iconic love stories for a new generation. It also marks the debut of a planned franchise of biblical love stories, with upcoming titles including Moses & Zipporah, Sanson & Dalila and John the Baptist & Salome, Telemundo said.

“This project reflects our passion for creating meaningful content that inspires, regardless of religion or age," said María Eugenia Muci, content director at VIP 2000 TV. "We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast, and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences. This co-production with Telemundo Studios continues the vertical journey that VIP 2000 TV began earlier this year in Miami, reinforcing our commitment to innovative formats. Each franchise brings its own unique and special voice. At VIP, religious content has always been a cornerstone of our catalog and co-productions, and we believe deeply in the value of this niche. That is why these biblical love stories have all the elements to achieve global success,”